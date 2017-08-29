Volleyball: Tigers sweep Wildcats in opener

The Wildcats previously went 0-4, winning just two sets, at the Albany Tournament Friday, Aug. 25 at St. Cloud State University. Their winning streak didn’t start in Morris Tuesday night either where the Tigers swept NLS 3-0 by scores of 25-9, 25-15, 25-14.

The Tigers raced out to a 10-3 lead before going into a back-and-forth battle and trading off the next eight points. At 14-7, Morris/C-A went on a 11-1 run to claim the set one victory.

The second set was more back-and-forth early as the Wildcats locked the set at 6-6 before the Tigers gained speed. Morris/C-A rattled off four straight points, lost two, then won another five straight to take the second set 25-15.

Consistency remained intact for the Tigers in set three to claim the sweep in the opener.

The Tigers open up the season 1-0 and will open up the West Central Conference season on the road at Montevideo Thursday, Aug. 31.