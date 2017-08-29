Cross Country: Heat and bugs don't win in season opener
Fans had two choices: stand in the hot evening sun or be eaten alive by mosquitoes in the shade. Luckily, the Morris Area / Chokio-Alberta Tiger cross country teams weren’t bothered by either in its season opener at Pomme de Terre Golf Course Monday, Aug. 28 in Morris, head coach Dale Henrich said.
“I thought the meet went well, the hills were still a main point of concern, but LQPV doesn’t have that kind of hill so just some easy miles,” Henrich said of the upcoming LQPV/D-B meet Thursday, Aug. 31 in Appleton.
The Pomme de Terre course was a little wet, but the bugs didn't affect the runners though the Tigers "didn’t like the bugs by the tent,” Henrich said.
Lac qui Parle Valley / Dawson-Boyd teams took first in the boys race and second to ROCORI in the girls race. The Morris/C-A boys took eighth out of 10 teams while the girls finished fourth.
Individually, Keiser Freetly of LQPV/D-B crushed the competition, taking first and clocking a 16:58 in the boys race. Jacob Bright of West Central Area was next to finish with a time of 17:26.
Morris/C-A was paced by Noah Stewart, who finished in eighth place with a time of 18:29. Tate Nelson had a Top 20 finish with a time of 18:54.
LQPV/D-B’s Jordyn Sterud claimed the top spot in the girls race with a time of 20:53. She was followed by teammate Isabel Schirm, who finished in 21:15.
Maddie Carrington led the Tiger girls with a fourth place individual finish. She crossed the finish line in 21:29.62. Younger sister Meredith Carrington was the second Morris/C-A finisher and had a Top 20 finish with a time of 23:18.71.
The Tigers travel to Appleton Thursday, Aug. 30 for the LQPV/D-B Invitational.
Boys
Team scoring – (1) LQPV/D-B 43 (2) Melrose 107 (3) Paynesville 118 (4) Rocori 119 (5) West Central Area 126 (6) New London-Spicer (7) Benson/KMS 143 (8) Morris/C-A 166 (9) Osakis 217 (10) Sauk Centre 283
Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Keiser Freetly, LQPV/DB, 16:58 (2) Jacob Bright, West Central, 17:26 (3) Mike Kvaal, LQPV/DB, 17:44 (4) Brett Heinen, Rocori, 17:50 (5) Preston Poepping, Melrose, 18:10
MORRIS/C-A — (8) Noah Stewart 18:29, Tate Nelson 18:54, Solomon Johnson 19:47, Tyler Reimers 21:05, Judah Malek 23:35, Micah Aanerud 24:10
JV – (2) Ben Hernandez 8:59.49 (3) Bradley Rohloff 9:07.37, (21) Colton Wohlers 10:01.28
EIGHTH GRADE – (4) Thomas Tiernan 9:22.66 Reid Tolifson 11:07.76, Sam Jordan 11:29.5, Baron Schneider 11:35.5, Hunter Pederson 13:21, Kaeden Fischer 13:21.46
SEVENTH GRADE – (4) Gavin Stallman 9:48.72 (8) Tyce Anderson 10:26.9, Henry Berberi 11:09.99, Pierce Richards 12:04.34, Jake Seales 12:18.81
Girls
Team scoring – (1) Rocori 41 (2) LQPV/D-B 48 (3) West Central 84 (4) Morris/C-A 113 (5) Sauk Centre 119 (6) Paynesville 128 (7) New London-Spicer 178 (8) Melrose 198 (9) Benson/KMS 241
Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Jordyn Sterud, LQPV/DB 20:53 (2) Isabel Schirm, LQPV/D-B, 21:15 (3) Lexi Bright, West Central, 21:24 (4) Maddie Carrington 21:29 (5) Carley Kremer 21:31
MORRIS/C-A — Carrington 21:29; Meredith Carrington 23:18; Malory Anderson 24:11; Madelyn Siegel 24:24; Crystal Nohl 25:18; Kaylie Raths 26:14
EIGHTH GRADE – (1) Isabel Fynboh 11:08.44 (8) Caryn Marty 12:17.97, Bobbi Wohlers 14:07.6, Victoria Vargas 15:02.53
SEVENTH GRADE – Meghan Goulet 12:03.24, Katya Lackey 12:05.24