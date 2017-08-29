Cross Country: Heat and bugs don't win in season opener

“I thought the meet went well, the hills were still a main point of concern, but LQPV doesn’t have that kind of hill so just some easy miles,” Henrich said of the upcoming LQPV/D-B meet Thursday, Aug. 31 in Appleton.

The Pomme de Terre course was a little wet, but the bugs didn't affect the runners though the Tigers "didn’t like the bugs by the tent,” Henrich said.

Lac qui Parle Valley / Dawson-Boyd teams took first in the boys race and second to ROCORI in the girls race. The Morris/C-A boys took eighth out of 10 teams while the girls finished fourth.

Individually, Keiser Freetly of LQPV/D-B crushed the competition, taking first and clocking a 16:58 in the boys race. Jacob Bright of West Central Area was next to finish with a time of 17:26.

Morris/C-A was paced by Noah Stewart, who finished in eighth place with a time of 18:29. Tate Nelson had a Top 20 finish with a time of 18:54.

LQPV/D-B’s Jordyn Sterud claimed the top spot in the girls race with a time of 20:53. She was followed by teammate Isabel Schirm, who finished in 21:15.

Maddie Carrington led the Tiger girls with a fourth place individual finish. She crossed the finish line in 21:29.62. Younger sister Meredith Carrington was the second Morris/C-A finisher and had a Top 20 finish with a time of 23:18.71.

The Tigers travel to Appleton Thursday, Aug. 30 for the LQPV/D-B Invitational.

Boys

Team scoring – (1) LQPV/D-B 43 (2) Melrose 107 (3) Paynesville 118 (4) Rocori 119 (5) West Central Area 126 (6) New London-Spicer (7) Benson/KMS 143 (8) Morris/C-A 166 (9) Osakis 217 (10) Sauk Centre 283

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Keiser Freetly, LQPV/DB, 16:58 (2) Jacob Bright, West Central, 17:26 (3) Mike Kvaal, LQPV/DB, 17:44 (4) Brett Heinen, Rocori, 17:50 (5) Preston Poepping, Melrose, 18:10

MORRIS/C-A — (8) Noah Stewart 18:29, Tate Nelson 18:54, Solomon Johnson 19:47, Tyler Reimers 21:05, Judah Malek 23:35, Micah Aanerud 24:10

JV – (2) Ben Hernandez 8:59.49 (3) Bradley Rohloff 9:07.37, (21) Colton Wohlers 10:01.28

EIGHTH GRADE – (4) Thomas Tiernan 9:22.66 Reid Tolifson 11:07.76, Sam Jordan 11:29.5, Baron Schneider 11:35.5, Hunter Pederson 13:21, Kaeden Fischer 13:21.46

SEVENTH GRADE – (4) Gavin Stallman 9:48.72 (8) Tyce Anderson 10:26.9, Henry Berberi 11:09.99, Pierce Richards 12:04.34, Jake Seales 12:18.81

Girls

Team scoring – (1) Rocori 41 (2) LQPV/D-B 48 (3) West Central 84 (4) Morris/C-A 113 (5) Sauk Centre 119 (6) Paynesville 128 (7) New London-Spicer 178 (8) Melrose 198 (9) Benson/KMS 241

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Jordyn Sterud, LQPV/DB 20:53 (2) Isabel Schirm, LQPV/D-B, 21:15 (3) Lexi Bright, West Central, 21:24 (4) Maddie Carrington 21:29 (5) Carley Kremer 21:31

MORRIS/C-A — Carrington 21:29; Meredith Carrington 23:18; Malory Anderson 24:11; Madelyn Siegel 24:24; Crystal Nohl 25:18; Kaylie Raths 26:14

EIGHTH GRADE – (1) Isabel Fynboh 11:08.44 (8) Caryn Marty 12:17.97, Bobbi Wohlers 14:07.6, Victoria Vargas 15:02.53

SEVENTH GRADE – Meghan Goulet 12:03.24, Katya Lackey 12:05.24