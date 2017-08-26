Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    MAHS adds Herman-Norcross to boys swimming co-op

    By news@stevenscountytimes.com Today at 9:01 a.m.

    Another school will be added to the Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta boys swimming cooperative for the 2017-2018 season.

    The Morris Area School Board approved on Aug. 21 adding Herman-Norcross to the team.

    “We have one young man who wants to swim,” Morris Area superintendent Rick Lahn said.

    Minnesota has two classes for high school swimming, A and AA.

    “Herman-Norcross’s enrollment is still not going to bump us to AA,” Lahn said.

    Lahn said if the addition of another district to a school sport would cause the existing team to move to a larger class of competition, there would likely need to be more discussion on such a request.

    “We might have the same situation in our district,” school board member Doug Stahman said of a MAHS student asking to join a team of a neighboring district of MAHS didn’t offer the sport.

    Explore related topics:sportsTigersprepBoys swimming and divingHerman-NorcrossMAHS School Board
    Advertisement