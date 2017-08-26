MAHS adds Herman-Norcross to boys swimming co-op

“We have one young man who wants to swim,” Morris Area superintendent Rick Lahn said.

Minnesota has two classes for high school swimming, A and AA.

“Herman-Norcross’s enrollment is still not going to bump us to AA,” Lahn said.

Lahn said if the addition of another district to a school sport would cause the existing team to move to a larger class of competition, there would likely need to be more discussion on such a request.

“We might have the same situation in our district,” school board member Doug Stahman said of a MAHS student asking to join a team of a neighboring district of MAHS didn’t offer the sport.