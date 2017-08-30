“It’s really easy to fall into the trap of we were really good last year, so we’re going to be really good this year because of that,” Pope said. “The guys showed by the work they put in this summer that they aren’t buying into that. They aren’t drinking that Koolaid. Our upperclassmen have done a really good job of hitting the ground running, being leaders and doing things the right way early in camp.”

The Tigers went 7-1 in the regular season in 2016. With that, they earned the No. 1 seed and a first round bye in the Section 6AAA tournament. They went 2-0 in said tournament and advanced to the Class AAA State Football Tournament for the first time in Pope’s tenure.

The lost 16 seniors to graduation in 2017, including all-state halfback Jacob Zosel and two-year starter in quarterback Toby Sayles among several other key positions.

“Essentially all of our skill positions ended up graduating,” Pope said. “Connor [Koebernick] played a lot last year at wingback and got in at halfback some. He’s a kid that we’re going to look to carry some of the load for us this year.”

Matt McNeill, Kyle Staebler, and Nathan Beyer have also looked good early on in practice as potential threats out of the backfield, Pope said. Camden Arndt and Dylan Gillespie are also back with receiving experience this year.

“Even though we graduated a lot, we have a lot coming in,” Pope said. “I don’t think we’re hurting for athletes, it’s just a matter of making all the pieces fit together.”

One of those big pieces is the quarterback position. Parker Dierks was the back up to Toby Sayles in 2016. At practice on Monday, Dierks, Arndt and Koebernick among others were all taking snaps under center.

“When we started camp, we actually had five guys taking snaps at quarterback, which is unreal. That’s a lot,” Pope said. “It had more to do with the fact that they all brought different strengths to the table. It was more to figure out how we are going to make them fit into everything else that we’re doing.”

Morris/C-A will not list five QBs on the final roster, Pope said. As of Friday morning, the Tigers listed four: Cade Fehr, Jared Boots, Dierks, and Connor Koebernick.

“They are all good enough athletes to where if they aren’t playing quarterback, they need to be playing somewhere else, so every single one of those guys is also working in another position [on offense]. That’s honestly been one of the biggest challenges of camp so far, trying to get reps to everybody, so they can get comfortable in spots while also trying to make sure everyone has an opportunity to show what they can do.”

Another big change this season is that Morris/C-A, who plays mostly AA schools during the regular season, dropped from AAA to AA with the section realignment that happened this summer. That doesn’t really effect the Tigers too much, Pope said.

“The other trap is that we’re dropping to AA, so it’s an easier road to the same place we got to last year,” Pope said. “The guys have done a good job of putting that noise aside and focusing on getting better every day.”

Gage Wevley and Bain Laine also return with a lot of field time as varsity linemen.

“We’ve got a good team. We’re always going to focus on being 1-0 at the end of the week, and we’re going to work hard and put our best team out there every single week. We have good athletes, more importantly they have the right attitude,” Pope said.

The Tigers open up 2017 on the road against Holdingford next Friday, Sept. 1.

2017 Morris/C-A Football schedule

Friday, Sept. 1 @ Holdingford, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8 vs Montevideo, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15 vs A-C-GC, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22 @ Benson, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29 @ Minnewaska, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6 vs Osakis, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13 @ Sauk Centre, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 18 vs BOLD, 7 p.m.