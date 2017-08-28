“[New London-Spicer] has always been kind of a rival for us,” said Fehr, who enters her fifth season as head coach of the Tigers. “They lost four or five starters from last year, so they will be rebuilding a little bit this year, but they have always had a strong program, so I expect them to continue to be strong.”

The Tigers come off back-to-back Section 3AA championships. Can they pull off a three-peat in 2017?

With the class and section realignment, Marshall went from 2AAA to 3AA. The last time Marshall was a 3AA school was in 2014, and it went to state in volleyball from Section 3AA from 2007-2014. Prior to 2007, Marshall was a AAA school and attended state from 2002-2006.

“That’s the goal to get back to state and be in the section finals,” Fehr said. “We realize that the road will be a little tougher this year with all the seniors we lost and with Marshall being back in our section. But we are confident in the players we have coming back.”

The long road to the section finals includes two tough tournaments. The Midwest Volleyball Warehouse on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22 and 23 at Southwest Minnesota Christian in Edgerton showcases several state tournament teams every year. The Tigers added the Alexandria tournament on Saturday, Oct. 7, which Fehr said includes more tough competition.

“The showcase tournament will be a real good indicator of where we’re at,” Fehr said as far as being able to compete at a high level. “We added the Alexandria tournament hoping that, because they are AAA, we’ll see some tough competition. It’s right before tournament time, so it will be a nice end of the season [tune up].”

The Tigers return four starters in senior setter Karly Fehr, senior outside hitter Jenna Howden, junior librero Riley Decker, and senior right-side hitter Jenna Larsen.

“We have a good core group back, just need to fill in those remaining spots,” Fehr said.

Other names listed on the MSHSL varsity roster include senior Islande Sperr, and juniors Bailey Marty, Hallie Watzke, Liz Dietz, and Jen Solvie.

It’s a matter of finding the right chemistry on the court, Fehr said.

“Team chemistry has been a huge part of our success that last couple years and finding that group of girls that are going to work hard and pick each other up is our goal right now,” Fehr said. “After that, it’s your basic win the conference, win the section, go to state.”

Sauk Centre will definitely be one of the better competitors West Central Conference season, Fehr said.

“Sauk Centre is a well-coached team. They have a good core coming back as well, so they’ll likely be our top opponent,” Fehr said.

The Tigers open up the season against New London-Spicer at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29 in Morris then travel to Montevideo on Thursday, Aug. 31.

2017 Morris/C-A Volleyball schedule

Tuesday, Aug. 29 vs NL-Spicer

Thursday, Aug. 31 @ Montevideo

Tuesday, Sept. 5 vs Benson

Thursday, Sept. 7 @ BOLD

Tuesday, Sept. 12 vs A-C-GC

Thursday, Sept. 14 vs Melrose

Tuesday, Sept. 19 @ Sauk Centre

Thursday, Sept. 21 @ Minnewaska

Friday, Sept. 22-23 @ Midwest VB Warehouse in Edgerton

Tuesday, Sept. 26 vs Montevideo

Thursday, Sept. 28 @ Benson

Tuesday, Oct. 3 vs BOLD

Thursday, Oct. 5 @ A-C-GC

Saturday, Oct. 7 @ Alexandria tournament

Tuesday, Oct. 10 @ Melrose

Thursday, Oct. 12 vs Sauk Centre

Tuesday, Oct. 17 vs Minnewaska