Tennis: Tigers blanked twice at Benson triangular
The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta/West Central Area girls tennis team closed out the busy week at the Benson triangular on Thursday, Aug. 24. The Tigers remain winless after week one of competition as they fell 7-0 to both Benson/KMS and Annandale. Through six matches, the Tigers used nine different players at singles and over a dozen different combinations at doubles.
Next week, the Tigers take on Minnewaska on Tuesday, Aug. 29 in Glenwood before opening up the home season against Melrose at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.
Benson/KMS 7, Morris/C-A/WCA 0
Singles – (1) Sophia Curriel def. Lea Asmus 2-6, 6-4, 10-8 (2) Gracie Lenz def. Hannah Wutzke 6-0, 6-0 (3) Grace Arnold def. Abbigail Athey 6-3, 6-1 (4) Susan Knutson def. Lakia Manska 6-1, 6-1
Doubles – (1) Emma Heinzig/Olivia Hoffman def. Lilly Swanson/Greta Hentges 6-1, 6-0 (2) Brenna Knutson/Anna Samuelson def. Megan Lindahl/Katie Messner forf. (3) Stacy Johnson/Amy Zniewski def. Kassidy Girard/Hailey Jackson 6-1, 6-0
Annandale 7, Morris/C-A/WCA 0
Singles – (1) Heidi Stang def. Lea Asmus 6-2, 6-0 (2) Jennah Groth def. Lilly Swanson 6-0, 6-4 (3) Faith Millner def. Hailey Jackson 6-0, 6-0 (4) Abigail Gunnerson wins by forfeit
Doubles – (1) Abby Mikel/Emily Moe def. Hannah Wutzke/Greta Hentges 6-0, 6-0 (2) Ann Roberts/Josie Burd def. Lakia Manska/Abbigail Athey 6-0, 6-1 (3) Halle Denardo/Olivia Honsey def. Kassidy Girard/Katie Messner 6-0, 6-0