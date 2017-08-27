Cross Country: Tigers aim high in 2017 (with video)

“We have a lot of returners back for both boys and girls, and we’ve looked really good early on. Now it’s just a matter of how other teams look once the season starts,” said Henrich, who has been at the helm of the program for nine seasons.

The Tiger boys return seniors Tate Nelson, Tyler Reimers, and Judah Malek, along with all-conference runners Solomon Johnson and Noah Stewart.

“Our seniors will be our leaders this year on the boys side,” Henrich said. “I’d like to look at us being in strong contention for winning the conference, but I don’t know who is coming out for other teams yet.”

The boys have placed in third in the conference the past two seasons. The girls have won the West Central Conference title the past three seasons.

The Tiger girls are very young with the oldest runners being sophomores Maddie Carrington and Malory Anderson. They may be classified as underclassmen by grade, but neither one is short of varsity experience as both already have decorated careers in cross country and track and field. The girls also return all-conference runner Meredith Carrington, who went to state as a seventh grader, along with Kaylie Raths and Madelyn Siegel.

“We’re really young, but depending on the race, four of our top five runners are back for girls,” Henrich said. “I’d love to see the girls win the conference, do well in the section and get kids back at the state meet.”

The Tigers open up the 2017 season at their home meet on the Pomme de Terre Golf Course on Monday, Aug. 28 in Morris. Next Thursday, Aug. 31, the Tigers travel to Appleton for the Lac qui Parle Valley Invite.

2017 Morris/C-A cross country schedule

Monday, Aug. 28 vs Morris/C-A Invite, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31 @ LQPV, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7 @ Holdingford, 4:15 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 11 @ LP-GE, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14 @ NL-Spicer, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23 @ Milaca, 9 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 25 @ Ortonville, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3 @ Sauk Centre, 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 9 @ Benson, 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 16 @ BOLD, WCC 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26 @ LP-GE, Section 6A TBD