Tennis: Tigers shake up lineup at Osakis quad

RELATED: Tigers drop road opener, prep girls tennis

“We moved the lineup around quite a bit for this tournament as we are still trying to figure out where everyone is most comfortable,” Lerud said. “Despite the scores, there were some positive takeaways from the tournament. Against YME, we forced four third set tiebreakers, and it just so happened that we lost all four. However, we see them later in the season and with a few changes we could flip those.”

The Tigers travel to Benson on Thursday, Aug. 24 for a triangular against Benson and Annandale.

Osakis 7, Morris/C-A/WCA 0

Singles

(1) Tia Dykema def. Lea Asmus 0-6, 0-6

(2) Shea Olson def. Ryanne Long 0-6, 0-6

(3) Camryn Hoffarth def. Abbigail Athey 2-6, 1-6

(4) Lauren Scherr def. Greta Hentges 0-6, 0-6

Doubles

(1) Kali Giesler/Karlee Hoffarth def. Hannah Wutzke/Lilly Swanson 1-6, 0-6

(2) Kiara Hensley/Dinara Dykema def. Katie Messner/Lakia Manska 0-6, 1-6

(3) Alexa Lien/Mara VanNyhuis def. Kassidy Girard/Hailey Jackson 0-6, 0-6

Staples-Motley 7, Morris/C-A/WCA 0

Singles

(1) Kelsey Peterson def. Lilly Swanson 0-6, 0-6

(2) Haylee Wold def. Ryanne Long 1-6, 2-6

(3) Brynn Williams def. Greta Hentges 0-6, 0-6

(4) Jenna Dvorak def. Lakia Manska 1-6, 1-6

Doubles

(1) Claire W/Anna W def. Lea Asmus/Hannah Wutzke 1-6, 1-6

(2) Rose H/Bethany J def.Katie Messner/Abbigail Athey 4-6, 5-7

(3) Haley Cichos/Brittany Lisson def. Lexi Gomer/Kassidy Girard 0-6, 2-6

YME 7, Morris/C-A/WCA 0

Singles

(1) Anne Clarke def. Lea Asmus 6-3, 0-6, 7-10

(2) Whitney Tennis def. Ryanne Long 1-6, 1-6

(3) Chelsey Niemeyer def. Hannah Wutzke 2-6, 4-6

(4) Macie Sik def. Abbigail Athey 3-6, 6-4, 6-10

Doubles

(1) Chelsea Hoernemann/Hannah Lecy def. Lilly Swanson/Greta Henteges 7-5, 3-6, 13-15

(2) Emilee Speh/Cherish Hammer def. Lakia Manska/Katie Messner 6-1, 1-6, 8-10

(3) Ashley Niemeyer/Riley Enstad def. Lexi Gomer/Hailey Jackson 3-6, 4-6