Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Tennis: Tigers drop road opener

    By Brooke Kern Today at 11:08 a.m.

    The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta/West Central Area girls tennis team dropped its season opener 5-2 at Parkers Prairie on Friday, Aug. 18. Despite the loss, head coach Bennett Lerud liked what he saw on the court for the opener.

    “I was very, very encouraged by our first match. We had a lot of young girls improve with every game… which is very good to see when we have eighth graders playing juniors,” Lerud said. “Monday we will look to try out different lineups.”

    The Tigers travel to Osakis for a quadrangular Monday, Aug. 21. Other teams participating besides the Tigers include Osakis, Staples-Motley, and Yellow Medicine East.

    Explore related topics:sportsTigersprep girls tennisWest Central Area
    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    Make sure to keep updated on all things sports on our social media pages.

    Facebook: Morris Sun Tribune

    Twitter: @SunTribSports

    IG: @SunTribSports

    bkern@stevenscountytimes.com
    Advertisement
    randomness