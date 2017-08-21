Tennis: Tigers drop road opener

“I was very, very encouraged by our first match. We had a lot of young girls improve with every game… which is very good to see when we have eighth graders playing juniors,” Lerud said. “Monday we will look to try out different lineups.”

The Tigers travel to Osakis for a quadrangular Monday, Aug. 21. Other teams participating besides the Tigers include Osakis, Staples-Motley, and Yellow Medicine East.