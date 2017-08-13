Tiger tennis jumps into 2017

Bennett Lerud is excited for his second season as the head coach of the program. He expects right around 20 players on Monday.

“If we have 20 girls, I would be excited about that. Last year we were right around 25 and we graduated six. In an ideal world, I would like to have upwards of 30 girls in the program 7-12 to have a full varsity, JV and junior high teams,” Lerud said.

The numbers are good in grades 7-12, but the Tigers will still have to replace 6-out-of-10 varsity spots left by 2017 graduating seniors.

“Everyone on the team could earn a varsity spot at some point,” Lerud said. “We have no seniors on the roster and very few returners from [last years] varsity, I suspect there will be four to five spots open for competition right away.”

The Tigers won’t roster a single senior this fall, at least not one that played on last years team. The top returner is junior Lea Asmus, who earned all-West Central Conference honorable mention in 2016.

“Lea Asmus lead the team in wins last year as a sophomore and will look to build on that in her junior year,” Lerud said.

Other players returning with varsity experience include Ryanne Long, Hannah Wutzke, Lilly Swanson, and Peyton Hennen. Also returning this year is Megan Lindahl, who missed all of last year due to injuries. Several players with no varsity experience will compete for roster spots.

“We have solid numbers in our eighth and ninth grade classes, and there are plenty of girls [in that group] who will be up to the challenge,” Lerud said of the competition for varsity.

The Tigers travel to Parkers Prairie at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18 and have at least six more matches before they open the home season against Melrose at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Friday, Aug. 18 at Parkers Prairie, 10 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 21 at Osakis quadrangular, 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24 at Benson triangular, 9 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29 at Minnewaska, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31 vs Melrose, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5 at Benson, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7 vs MACCRAY, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 12 at LQPV, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16 at Marshall tournament, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 19 vs Montevideo, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21 at Sauk Centre, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 26 vs YME, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28 vs Parkers Prairie, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30 at Alexandria (WCC tourney), 9 a.m.