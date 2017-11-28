Swim: Tiger boys jump in for the 2017-2018 season
The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta/Herman-Norcross Tiger boys swimming and diving team began practice Monday, Nov. 27. The Tigers had 18 swimmers on the first day. Head coach Anita Nelson said there are 19 total on the team this season.
The Tigers added Herman-Norcross to the cooperative this fall.
Morris/C-A returns top swimmers from a year ago in Dalton Dierks, Andrew Messner, Christopher Just, and Joseph Goulet.
The Tigers open up the season Saturday, Dec. 9 when they participate in a invitational at Fergus Falls. Full schedule here.