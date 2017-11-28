Search
    Swim: Tiger boys jump in for the 2017-2018 season

    By Brooke Kern Today at 12:55 p.m.
    Dalton Dierks1 / 4
    Joseph Goulet and Ryan Dingman2 / 4
    Andrew Messner3 / 4
    Chris Just4 / 4

    The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta/Herman-Norcross Tiger boys swimming and diving team began practice Monday, Nov. 27. The Tigers had 18 swimmers on the first day. Head coach Anita Nelson said there are 19 total on the team this season.

    The Tigers added Herman-Norcross to the cooperative this fall.

    Morris/C-A returns top swimmers from a year ago in Dalton Dierks, Andrew Messner, Christopher Just, and Joseph Goulet.

    The Tigers open up the season Saturday, Dec. 9 when they participate in a invitational at Fergus Falls. Full schedule here.

    Explore related topics:sportsswimmingprepprep swimmingBoys swimming and divingMorris/C-A TigersMorris/C-A Tiger boys swim and dive
    Brooke Kern

    Please send sports story ideas, photo submissions, and comments to bkern@stevenscountytimes.com.

    FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Facebook: Stevens County Times | Twitter: @SCTimesSports | Instagram: @SCTimesSports

    bkern@stevenscountytimes.com
