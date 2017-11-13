Swim: Entzi swims to her fifth state meet

The Morris Area / Chokio-Alberta / Minnewaska Area / Benson / Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley swim team took seventh overall in Section 6A out of 11 teams. Sartell-St. Stephen claimed the 6A title by over 250 points next to runner up Sauk Centre.

All three Gator relays lowered their seed time, head coach Linda Hoffmann said. The 400-yard freestyle relay of Ali Femrite, Hannah Hoffmann, Entzi, and Michele Stai broke the school record with a time of 3:52.28 Saturday.

The 200-yard medley relay of Bailey Schoen, Julia Hoffmann, Erin Edmunds, and Stai cut time from Thursday, Nov. 9 preliminaries to Saturday to finish sixth with a 1:58.98.

The 200-yard freestyle relay of Stai, Julia and Hannah Hoffmann, and Entzi clocked a 1:45.75 to finish fifth in the event. The time was half a second better than their prelim time Thursday.

The biggest time drop was Femrite in the 200-yard individual medley, Hoffmann said. She cut three seconds to a 2:25.9 in the event.

“Ali [Femrite] had a good day and held her own in the 200 IM for being in the section finals for her first time,” Hoffmann said of Femrite, who placed 11th in the event.

Jaida Hess and Madison Solvie both finished 22nd and 23rd, respectively, in diving. Both are first year divers as freshmen, so making it to sections itself is an accomplishment in itself, Hoffmann said.

“They gained valuable diving experience,” Hoffmann said of Hess and Solvie participating at sections.

Assistant Gator coach Anita Nelson was named Section 6A co-assistant coach of the year at the completion of the meet Saturday.

The Class A girls swim meet is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 16 through Saturday, Nov. 18. Entzi will race in the fourth heat of the 100-yard butterfly during the swimming preliminaries, which begin Friday, Nov. 17. Finals for both diving and swimming will be held Saturday. More info on state meet here.

TEAM SCORING – (1) Sartell - St. Stephen 567 (2) Sauk Centre 303 (3) Melrose 279 (4) Alexandria 231 (5) Rocori 218 (6) Little Falls 187 (7) Morris / Minnewaska 153 (8) Albany 117 (9) Holdingford 89 (10) Staples-Motley 48 (11) St. Cloud Apollo 43

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (6) Morris / Minnewaska (Bailey Schoen, Julia Hoffmann, Erin Edmunds, Michele Stai) 1:58.98

200 FREE – (16) Hannah Hoffmann 2:10.63 (27) Shannon Dougherty 2:15.25 (28) Rachel Erickson 2:15.54 (34) Makenna Hufford 2:23.26

200 IM – (11) Ali Femrite 2:25.9 (16) Audrey Dorweiler 2:36.62 (25) Elizabeth Murken 2:37.94

50 FREE – (14) Stai 26.67 (26) Julia Hoffmann 27.68 (T28) Julia Kuehne 27.74 (38) Morgan Steinke 29.36

DIVING – (22) Jaida Hess 114.05 (23) Madison Solvie 101.85

100 FLY – (4) Lacey Entzi 1:00.36* (12) Edmunds 1:06.62 (14) Dorweiler 1:08.6

100 FREE – (12) H. Hoffmann 58.09 (25) Dougherty 1:01.36 (27) Erickson 1:01.74 (28) Kuehne 1:01.81

500 FREE – (5) Entzi 5:36.77 (33) Murken 6:21.06 (34) Miah Roen 6:25.46

200 FREE RELAY – (5) M/M (Stai, J. Hoffmann, H. Hoffmann, Entzi) 1:45.75

100 BACK – (12) Schoen 1:06.66 (30) Natalia Obregon-Ibanez 1:14.69 (33) Makena Thoen 1:17.16

100 BREAST – (11) J. Hoffmann 1:13.65 (19) Steinke 1:18.47 (21) Edmunds 1:19.45

400 FREE RELAY – (7) M/M (Femrite, H. Hoffmann, Entzi, Stai) 3:52.28