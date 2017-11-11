Swim: Cougars fall to Northern State in home opener
After two competitions away from Morris to begin the season, the Minnesota Morris swim and dive team hosted its first dual of the season as the Cougars entertained NCAA Division II opponent Northern State at the Cougar Pool Friday, Nov. 10. The Cougars fell to the Wolves, 158-73.
Gaining victory in the 100-yard freestyle was UMM's Liz Melssen as she touched the wall seven-hundredths of a second ahead of Northern State's Gentry Musgrove with a time of 58.50.
Caitlin Papke had a second place swim in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:46.18.
On the diving board, Taryn Longshore and McKenna Vininski exchanged first place performances in their respective events. Longshore topped the field in the 1-meter diving event with a combined score of 191.25 while Vininski had the best score with a 219.25 in 3-meter diving.
The Cougars return to the pool Dec. 1-2 at the Dragon/Cobber Invite in Moorhead.