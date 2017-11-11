Swim: Cougars fall to Northern State in home opener

Results

Gaining victory in the 100-yard freestyle was UMM's Liz Melssen as she touched the wall seven-hundredths of a second ahead of Northern State's Gentry Musgrove with a time of 58.50.

Caitlin Papke had a second place swim in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:46.18.

On the diving board, Taryn Longshore and McKenna Vininski exchanged first place performances in their respective events. Longshore topped the field in the 1-meter diving event with a combined score of 191.25 while Vininski had the best score with a 219.25 in 3-meter diving.

The Cougars return to the pool Dec. 1-2 at the Dragon/Cobber Invite in Moorhead.