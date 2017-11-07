Swim: Cougars drop first dual of season

Montana Lawrence had a dominating performance for the Cougars. She took first in the 1000-yard freestyle in 11:50.90, nearly 24 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor. Katie Beauto had a first place swim in the 50-yard butterfly with a time of 29.30. Caitlin Papke edged out her competitor in the 100-yard freestyle by three tenths of a second in taking the event in a time of 57.67. On the diving board, Taryn Longshore and McKenna Vininski were first and second in the one-meter diving with scores of 192.60 and 187.80, respectively.

Results

Minnesota Morris has its home opener on tap for Friday, Nov. 10 when the Cougars host Northern State at 5:30 p.m.