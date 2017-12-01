Soccer: Hancuh, Ito add Second Team nod to awards

Hancuh and Ito received All-Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) First Team status earlier this month. Last season, the duo earned Third Team accolades in the National Soccer Coaches Association of America All-North Region.

Hancuh led the UMAC in points with 55 and was second in goals with 21. Those numbers rank her second in single-season program history in the respective categories. The senior was an All-UMAC First Team member in all four seasons in a Cougar uniform.

Ito received her third All-UMAC First Team nod in 2017. the junior was tied for second on the team with eight goals.