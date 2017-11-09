UMAC Release

Hancuh and Yu Ito received All-UMAC First Team status while Juliet Batista, Megan Ellingboe, and Lindsay Clay were received Honorable Mention recognition.

Hancuh had one of the greatest offensive seasons in Cougar program history. Her 21 goals and 55 points were both second most in a single-season in program history. She led the conference in points and was second in goals. She also tallied 13 assists which was second in the UMAC. The senior received All-UMAC First Team nods in all four seasons in a Cougar uniform and was the 2014 UMAC Rookie of the Year.

Ito followed Hancuh as UMAC Rookie of the Year in 2015 and she received her third All-UMAC First Team mention. The junior was tied for second on the time with eight goals and she added five assists.

Batista receives all-conference recognition for the third time after gaining All-UMAC First Team in 2015 and All-UMAC Second Team honors in 2016. The senior defender scored her first collegiate goal in a home win against Bethany Lutheran this season.

Ellingboe is on the all-conference team for the first time. The sophomore was second on the team in both points (23) and assists (9) and tallied seven goals.

Clay rounds out her collegiate career with her second All-UMAC Honorable Mention nod. The defender scored twice and assisted on four goals this season.