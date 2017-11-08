Soccer: Four UM-Morris men earn postseason accolades

UMAC Release

Cody Christ and Gabe Arreguin earned All-UMAC First Team status while Luqman Barre and Zachary Jacobson received All-UMAC Second Team recognition.

Senior goalkeeper Christ makes the all-conference squad in all four of his years guarding the Cougar net. It's his third All-UMAC First Team honor which includes UMAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2014. He finished second in the conference in both saves (100) and save percentage (.787). He holds Cougar program records in games started in net, minutes played, and saves.

Sophomore forward Arreguin earns his first all-conference nod. Arreguin scored three goals in 2017, including two-game winners. His overtime winner against St. Scholastica ended the Saints' NCAA record 118-game unbeaten streak in conference regular season/postseason contests.

Senior midfielder Barre returns to all-conference status after earning First Team honors in 2015. Barre led the Cougars in assists (7) and points (15). His seven assists tied him for third in the UMAC.

Senior defender/forward Jacobson is back on the all-conference squad after being selected as a Second Team member in 2014. Jacobson led the Cougars in goals with five and was second in points with 11. His double overtime game-winning goal against Martin Luther advanced the Cougars to the UMAC semifinals.