Swim: Entzi wins 500-free, Gators third in WCC (with photos)

Six conference records were broken at the meet and the Gators added another swimmer to their section-qualifiers list, head coach Linda Hoffmann said. Mckenna Hufford qualified in the 200-yard freestyle.

“The coaches are very excited about our 22 girls qualifying," Hoffmann said. “It will be a fun section meet at our home pool at UMM.”

Lacey Entzi was the lone all-conference recipient for the Gators as she claimed the title in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:44.76. She also earned honorable mention in the 100-yard butterfly with a fourth place finish and a time of 1:05.68.

Two other Gator swimmers claimed top 10 spots in the butterfly as the Gators scored 45 points in the event.

“Our fliers have been working real hard this season and it paid off [Friday],” Hoffmann said.

The Gators had three others earn honorable mention at the conference meet. Ali Femrite took fourth in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:33.04. Julia Hoffmann finished with a time of 1:18.14 in the 100-yard breaststroke. The 400-yard relay team of Femrite, Shannon Dougherty, Hannah Hoffmann, and Michele Stai clocked a 4:02.5.

Team scoring – (1) Sauk Centre 607 (2) Melrose 592 (3) Morris/Minnewaska 392 (4) Holdingford 318

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (4) Morris/Minnewaska (Lacey Entzi, Julia Hoffmann, Erin Edmunds, Michele Stai) 2:05 (8) M/M (Bailey Schoen, Morgan Steinke, Audrey Dorweiler, Julia Kuehne) 2:06.92

200 FREE – (8) Hannah Hoffmann 2:14.71 (11) Dougherty 2:16.66 (12) Rachel Erickson 2:17.71 (14) Makenna Hufford 2:23.78

200 IM – (4) Ali Femrite 2:33.04 (7) Schoen 2:37.52 (10) Elizabeth Murken 2:38.85

50 FREE – (5) Stai 27.01 (13) J. Hoffmann 28.48 (14) Kuehne 28.82 (17) Steinke 29.07

DIVING – (6) Jaida Hess 252.3

100 FLY – (4) Entzi 1:05.68 (7) Femrite 1:08.34 (8) Audrey Dorweiler 1:08.99 (9) Erin Edmunds 1:09.12

100 FREE – (8) Stai 1:00.34 (10) Dougherty 1:02.79 (12) Erickson 1:03.55 (15) kUEHNE 1:04.69

500 FREE – (1) Entzi 5:44.76 (12) H. Hoffmann 6:09.84 (15) Murken 6:28.67 (16) Miah Roen 6:33.24

200 FREE RELAY – (5) M/M (Femrite, J. Hoffmann, H. Hoffmann, Entzi) 1:50.36 (9) M/M (Dougherty, Kuehne, Edmunds, Erickson) 1:56.72

100 BACK – (7) SChoen 1:09.65 (12) Dorweiler 1:13.57 (14) Makena Thoen 1:17.4

100 BREAST – (4) J. Hoffmann 1:18.14 (10) Steinke 1:21.01 (12) Edmunds 1:22.63 (15) Chloe Anderson 1:25.71

400 FREE RELAY – (4) M/M (Femrite, Dougherty, H. Hoffmann, Stai) 4:02.5 (8) M/M (Schoen, Murken, Dorweiler, Erickson) 4:15.11