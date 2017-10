Seniors Kaleb Koehl and Noah Kannegiesser leave the field with arms around each other in the third quarter of Section 4 9-man action against Verndale. With running time in the fourth quarter, many younger players got playing time. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times

The Hancock Owls and the Verndale Pirates faced each other for the second time this season Saturday, Oct. 28 in Verndale. In their first meeting, the Pirates won 61-18. In second meeting, the score was the exact same, but it ended the Owls season during the Section 4 9-man semifinals.