Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Football: Owls set their sails for Verndale

    By Brooke Kern Today at 5:13 p.m.
    Hancock's Tyler Timmerman spins around an Underwood defender during the Section 4 9-man playoff opener on Tuesday, Oct. 24 in Hancock. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times

    The No. 4-seeded Hancock Owls are headed to Pirate country, traveling to top-seeded Verndale for the Section 4 9-man semifinals at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

    The Owls come into the contest 6-3 overall, fresh off a 52-20 dominating win over No. 5-seeded Underwood to open the postseason Tuesday, Oct. 24 in Hancock.

    Verndale is 9-0 and coming off a 47-8 win over No. 8 Onamia Tuesday.

    Hancock and Verndale met once in the regular season. It resulted in a 61-18 win for the Pirates. Hancock had eight turnovers in the game. Turnovers need to be limited if the Owls want to pull off the upset, head coach Chad Christianson said.

    “The biggest thing for us will be ball control,” Christianson said. “When we played [Verndale] earlier this year, we were able to score and stop them on offense. The true difference was the turnovers. We need to take care of the ball.”

    Defensively, the Owls need to show up like they did Tuesday, Christianson said.

    “Our d-line stepped up and played a great game Tuesday. This will be key for us as we head to Verndale,” Christianson said.

    The winner of Saturday’s game will play the winner of No. 2 Brandon-Evansville and No. 3 Bertha-Hewitt for the Section 4 9-man championship at 12:30 p.m. next Friday, Nov. 3 in Fargodome in Fargo.

    Stay updated on all the postseason action on our sports page.

    Explore related topics:sportsprepPrep footballHancockHancock OwlsHancock Owl footballVerndale PiratesVerndale Pirates football
    Brooke Kern

    Please send sports story ideas, photo submissions, and comments to bkern@stevenscountytimes.com. Sports photo ordering can be found here: https://brookekernphotography.pixieset.com/

    FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Facebook: Stevens County Times | Twitter: @SCTimesSports | Instagram: @SCTimesSports

    bkern@stevenscountytimes.com
    Advertisement