Football: Owls set their sails for Verndale

The Owls come into the contest 6-3 overall, fresh off a 52-20 dominating win over No. 5-seeded Underwood to open the postseason Tuesday, Oct. 24 in Hancock.

Verndale is 9-0 and coming off a 47-8 win over No. 8 Onamia Tuesday.

Hancock and Verndale met once in the regular season. It resulted in a 61-18 win for the Pirates. Hancock had eight turnovers in the game. Turnovers need to be limited if the Owls want to pull off the upset, head coach Chad Christianson said.

“The biggest thing for us will be ball control,” Christianson said. “When we played [Verndale] earlier this year, we were able to score and stop them on offense. The true difference was the turnovers. We need to take care of the ball.”

Defensively, the Owls need to show up like they did Tuesday, Christianson said.

“Our d-line stepped up and played a great game Tuesday. This will be key for us as we head to Verndale,” Christianson said.

The winner of Saturday’s game will play the winner of No. 2 Brandon-Evansville and No. 3 Bertha-Hewitt for the Section 4 9-man championship at 12:30 p.m. next Friday, Nov. 3 in Fargodome in Fargo.

