Volleyball: Owls fall in opening round of Section 6A play
The Hancock volleyball season came to an end in the opening round of the Section 6A playoffs Monday, Oct. 23 against No. 6 Parkers Prairie. No. 11 Hancock bested its point-total in each set, but fell in three 25-15, 25-18, 25-20.
Senior Emma Nelson reached 1,000 career digs in the loss. She finished the night with a team high 13.
The Owls finish the 2017 season 3-17 overall and graduate three seniors: Nelson, Ashlyn Mattson, and Tess Steiner.
Parkers Prairie goes on to play No. 3 Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 in Graceville.
Parkers Prairie 3, Hancock 0
Hancock (3-17).................15 18 20
Parkers Prairie (19-10).......25 25 25
Hancock
Serving (aces): None ... Set assists: Ashlyn Mattson 1, Miranda Chamberlain 2, Lindsey Mattson 1, Morgan Kisgen 1 ... Hitting (kills): A Mattson 1, Chamberlain 1, Tess Steiner 1, Emma Nelson 2, Bailey DeSmith 2 ... Blocking (aces): A Mattson 1, Steiner 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Nelson 13, A Mattson 6, Steiner 7
Parkers Prairie
Stats not provided