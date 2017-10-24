Search
    Volleyball: Owls fall in opening round of Section 6A play

    By Brooke Kern Today at 12:23 p.m.
    Submitted photo

    The Hancock volleyball season came to an end in the opening round of the Section 6A playoffs Monday, Oct. 23 against No. 6 Parkers Prairie. No. 11 Hancock bested its point-total in each set, but fell in three 25-15, 25-18, 25-20.

    Senior Emma Nelson reached 1,000 career digs in the loss. She finished the night with a team high 13.

    The Owls finish the 2017 season 3-17 overall and graduate three seniors: Nelson, Ashlyn Mattson, and Tess Steiner.

    Parkers Prairie goes on to play No. 3 Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 in Graceville.

    Parkers Prairie 3, Hancock 0

    Hancock (3-17).................15 18 20

    Parkers Prairie (19-10).......25 25 25

    Hancock

    Serving (aces): None ... Set assists: Ashlyn Mattson 1, Miranda Chamberlain 2, Lindsey Mattson 1, Morgan Kisgen 1 ... Hitting (kills): A Mattson 1, Chamberlain 1, Tess Steiner 1, Emma Nelson 2, Bailey DeSmith 2 ... Blocking (aces): A Mattson 1, Steiner 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Nelson 13, A Mattson 6, Steiner 7

    Parkers Prairie

    Stats not provided

    Brooke Kern

