Volleyball: Hancock seeded 11th in Section 6A-South

The Owls, who closed out the regular season 3-16, lost to Parkers Prairie 2-0 during a regular season tournament at Bertha-Hewitt in late September. Parkers Prairie comes into the game with an 18-10 overall record.

No. 1 Underwood, No. 2 Breckenridge, No. 3 Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, and No. 4 Henning all have first round byes and begin play on Thursday, Oct. 26 at home. Full bracket here.

Section 6A-South first round - Monday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.

No. 11 Hancock at No. 6 Parkers Prairie

No. 10 Ortonville at No. 7 West Central Area

No. 12 Ashby at No. 5 Wheaton/Herman-Norcross

No. 9 Brandon-Evansville at No. 8 Battle Lake