Football: Owls earn first home playoff game since 2005

The Owls took the No. 4 seed after losing a coin flip tiebreaker with Bertha-Hewitt, who earned No. 3 in Section 4 9-man playoff tournament. The last time Hancock started its playoff run at home was in 2005, and the Owls made it all the way to the Section 3 9-man finals that year, falling to Chokio-Alberta/Herman-Norcross at the FargoDome.

Earning a home playoff is a testament to the athletes’ hard work this season, head coach Chad Christianson said.

“These kids have been working very hard to start putting Hancock Football on the map and this [home playoff] game is evidence to the hard work that not only these kids but the kids before them have put in to make this happen,” Christianson said. “Last years team ended the regular season with the same record and ended up with a 5 seed, just out of hosting. It is great that our seniors get to strap up for one more game in their home locker room and the buzz that will be in the community that has supported this group all year. Playing at home the players have their routine, they know what to expect, they know how everything is ran. We have routines when play on the road, but it is always different to a point so just having that consistency is a great benefit.”

The Owls play No. 5 Underwood at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24 in Hancock. Hancock defeated Underwood 34-6 in week four of the season, but Christianson expects a different team to show up Tuesday.

“That game was quite a while ago, and both teams have improved since then,” Christianson said. “They didn’t make the big plays that they normally make. They have some very good athletes at the skill positions and I look for them to find ways to get them going. I also think that they will be looking at ways to keep our playmakers in check and try and make other players beat them. It will be interesting to see what happens Tuesday to see what adjustments both teams make and see who can get their offense going early.”

If the Owls can beat Underwood, the would likely travel to No. 1 Verndale next Saturday, Oct. 28. Verndale, who finished the regular season 8-0, is matched up with No. 8 Onamia Tuesday. Verndale beat up on the Owls back in week six to the tune of a 61-18 final score.

“It’s cliche, but we are truly taking it one game at a time,” Christianson said of prepping for the playoffs. “Underwood is a very good team that matches up well with us and we will need to be on our game Tuesday [to win]. Our goal for the playoffs is really the same goal we’ve had all year and that is to keep playing better each week, each day, each play.”

The Owls beat Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 20-14 last Friday, Oct. 13 then closed out the regular season with a 50-28 loss to Brandon-Evansville Wednesday, Oct. 18. The box score against C-G-B can be found here.

Brandon-Evansville 50, Hancock 28

Brandon-E.......8 14 14 14 – 50

Hancock..........8 0 8 12 - 28

BE – Taylor Bitzan 5 run (conversion good)

H – Kaleb Koehl 73 run (Tyler Timmerman run)

BE – Jake Hintermeister 7 run (conversion failed)

BE – Wibstad 17 pass from Keagan Schiele (conversion good)

BE – Schiele 44 run (conversion good)

BE – Trey Bosek 10 pass from Schiele (conversion failed)

H – Bennett Nienhaus 13 pass from Koehl (Timmerman run)

BE – Hintermeister 18 run (conversion failed)

H – Noah Kannegiesser 23 pass from Koehl (conversion failed)

BE – Bitzan 16 run (conversion good)

H – Dalton Rose 5 run (conversion failed)

Brandon-Evansville

First downs: 18; Rushing: 46-341; Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 4-7-42-0; Fumbles lost: 0; Penalties: 6-36

Rushing: Taylor Bitzan 21-162, Keagan Schiele 10-88, Jake Hintermeister 12-78, Trey Bosek 2-8, Nick Thorstad 1-5; Passing (com-att-yds-td): Schiele 4-7-42-2; Receiving: Bosek 2-30, Darrin Wibstad 1-17, Hintermeister 1-(-5); Interceptions: Tanner Bitzan 2, Nick Thorstad 1; Fumble recoveries: Bitzan 1, unknown 1; Tackles (solo-assist): Hintermeister 5-0, Wibstad 5-1, Tanner Bitzan 4-1, Taylor Bitzan 3-2, James Strese 3-2; QB sacks: Tanner Bitzan 1, Taylor Bitzan 1

Hancock

First downs: 18; Rushing: 33-187; Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 18-33-223-3; Fumbles lost: 2; Penalties: 11-44

Rushing: Kaleb Koehl 18-138, Bennett Nienhaus 3-18, Noah Kannegiesser 1-13, Tyler Timmerman 3-8, Dalton Rose 1-5, Isaac Nienhaus 2-4, Gideon Joos 3-1; Passing (com-att-yds-td): Kaleb Koehl 16-29-202-2, Dalton Rose 1-1-14-0, Bennett Nienhaus 1-3-7-0;

Receiving: Kannegiesser 10-124, Timmerman 3-53, Daniel Milander 2-20, B. Nienhaus 1-13, Preston Rohloff 1-7, Joos 1-6; Interceptions: none; Fumble recoveries: none; Tackles (solo-assist): Koehl 7-5, Rose 5-0, Joos 5-2, Harrison Zeltwanger 3-3; QB sacks: Zeltwanger 1