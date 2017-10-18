Swim: Gators sixth at True Team, beat Perham

Section 6A True Team

For it being the third meet this week, head coach Linda Hoffmann was impressed with the Gator showing at the Section 6A True Team meet this past weekend.

“We had many swimmers win their heats and drop time, including our relays,” Hoffmann said.

The Gators had six top 10 finishes, including all three relays. The 200-yard medley relay team of Lacey Entzi, Julia Hoffmann, Erin Edmunds, and Michele Stai clocked a 2:03.5 for eighth place overall. The 400-yard freestyle relay of Shannon Dougherty, Ali Femrite, Hannah Hoffmann, and Entzi also placed eighth overall with a time of 4:04.85. The 200-yard freestyle relay took seventh in 1:50.47, and the relay included Femrite, Hannah and Julia Hoffmann, and Stai.

Individual placers included: Entzi fifth in 100-yard butterfly (1:06.13), Entzi second in 500-yard freestyle (5:46.26), and Erin Edmunds 10th in the 100-yard butterfly (1:08.9).

TEAM SCORING – (1) Sartell-St. Stephen 2136.5 (2) Melrose 1823 (3) Sauk Centre 1777 (4) Alexandria 1606.5 (5) Rocori 1433 (6) Morris/Minnewaska 1331 (7) Little Falls 1300 (8) Albany 1154.5 (9) Holdingford 1111 (10) Apollo 461 (11) Staples-Motley 453.5

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (1) Sartell-St. Stephen 1:54.39… (8) Morris/Minnewaska (Lacey Entzi, Julia Hoffmann, Erin Edmunds, Michele Stai) 2:03.5 (11) M/M (Bailey Schoen, Morgan Steinke, Audrey Dorweiler, Julia Kuehne) 2:06.9 (30) M/M (Natalia Obregon-Ibanez, Chloe Anderson, Avery Jorgenson, Elizabeth Murken) 2:19.69 (38) M/M (Danielle Reuss, Alyssa Klassen, Meghan Cerney, Julia Ladner) 2:37.85

200 FREE – (1) Kali Sayovitz, SC 1:57.2… (15) Hannah Hoffmann 2:16.41 (19) Shannon Dougherty 2:18.27 (22) Rachel Erickson 2:20.01 (30) Makenna Hufford 2:25.62

200 IM – (1) Anna Ellis, SSS 2:15.99… (12) Ali Femrite 2:36.95 (14) Schoen 2:39.85 (20) Murken 2:42.71 (29) Obregon-Ibanez 2:49.14

50 FREE – (1) Alice Foote, LF 25:27… (14) Stai 27.26 (31) Julia Hoffmann 28.85 (32) Kuehne 29.01 (36) Steinke 29.33

DIVING – (1) Olivia Motter, Roc 444.1… (20) Jaida Hess 216.7 (26) Madison Solvie 121.85 (30) Sara Hoffman 113.05 (31) Abbie Barsness 109.55

100 FLY – (1) Sayovitz, SC 59.58… (5) Entzi 1:06.13 (10) Edmunds 1:08.9 (13) Dorweiler 1:10.04 (14) Femrite 1:10.87

100 FREE – (1) Foote, LF 54.3… (18) Stai 1:00.6 (30) Erickson 1:04.24 (31) Kuehne 1:04.4

500 FREE – (1) Kristin Martens, SSS 5:39.66 (2) Entzi 5:46.26… (27) H. Hoffmann 6:21.78 (28) Murken 6:23.19 (30) Miah Roen 6:29.27

200 FREE RELAY – (1) Sauk Centre 1:43.62… (7) Morris/Minnewaska (Femrite, J. Hoffmann, H. Hoffmann, Stai) 1:50.47 (16) M/M (Steinke, Dougherty, Erickson, Kuehne) 1:56.48 (32) M/M (Anna Mello, Meghan Cerney, Abbie McNally, Claire REed) 2:08.76

100 BACK – (1) Ellis, SSS 1:00.03… (13) Schoen 1:09.46 (30) Dorweiler 1:17.49 (33) Obregon-Ibanez 1:18.61 (37) Reuss 1:26.29

100 BREAST – (1) Darah Coleman, SSS 1:09.56… (11) J. Hoffmann 1:18.45 (18) Edmunds 1:20.33 (19) Steinke 1:20.75 (30) Anderson 1:24.45

400 FREE RELAY – (1) SSS 3:46.81… (8) Morris/Minnewaska (Dougherty, Femrite, H. Hoffmann, Entzi) 4:04.85 (17) M/M (Schoen, Dorweiler, Murken, Erickson) 4:16.53 (29) M/M (Reed, Hufford, Obregon-Ibanez, Anderson) 4:35.61 (31) M/M (Roen, Cerney, McNally, Mara DeRung) 4:44.63

Vs Perham

The Gators exhibitioned the last three events en route to a 91-86 victory over Perham-Dent Tuesday, Oct. 17 in Glenwood. In nine events non-exhibitioned, the Gators took first place in seven.

That included the first event of the evening, in the 200-yard medley relay. The team of Bailey Schoen, Julia Hoffmann, Erin Edmunds, and Michele Stai took first place in 2:06.31.

Lacey Entzi took two first place finishes. She clocked a 2:11.12 in the 200-yard freestyle and a 1:06.95 in the 100-yard butterfly.

Ali Femrite finished in 2:35.1 for the top spot in the 200-yard individual medley. Michele Stai finished first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 27.39. Hannah Hoffmann was first in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing in a time of 1:01.21, and Elizabeth Murken clocked a 6:23.18 for the top spot in the 500-yard freestyle.

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (1) Morris/Minnewaska (Schoen, J. Hoffmann, Edmunds, Stai) 2:06.31 (2) M/M (Dougherty, Steinke, Dorweiler, Kuehne) 2:13.62 (6) M/M (Obregon-Ibanez, Anderson, Cerney, McNally) 2:32.5

200 FREE – (1) Entzi 2:11.12 (2) Erickson 2:19.63 (4) Hufford 2:26.22

200 IM – (1) Femrite 2:35.1 (3) Dorweiler 2:41.73 (4) Murken 2:45.99

50 FREE – (1) Stai 27.39 (3) J. Hoffmann 29.15 (4) Edmunds 29.38

DIVING – (3) Hess 152.6 (4) Solvie 142 (5) Barsness 136.25

100 FLY – (1) Entzi 1:06.95 (2) Femrite 1:08.44 (3) Dorweiler 1:15.56

100 FREE – (1) H. Hofmann 1:01.21 (2) Stai 1:01.22 (4) Erickson 1:03.39

500 FREE – (1) Murken 6:23.18 (2) Roen 6:38.84 (3) Hufford 6:47.06

200 FREE RELAY – (2) M/M (Entzi, J. Hoffmann, Erickson, Edmunds) 1:53.83 (3) M/M (Steinke, Kuehne, Femrite, H. Hoffmann) 1:54.43 (5) M/M (Cerney, Anderson, Jorgenson, McNally) 2:06.42

100 BACK (no points for Gators) – (1) Schoen 1:09.33 (2) Makena Thoen 1:14.99 (4) Obregon-Ibanez 1:18.74

100 BREAST (no points for Gators) – (1) J. Hoffmann 1:19.72 (2) Edmunds 1:20.36 (3) Steinke 1:21.4

400 FREE RELAY (no points for Gators) – (2) M/M (Femrite, Kuehne, OBregon-Ibanez, Stai) 4:13.7 (3) M/M (Erickson, Dorweiler, Murken, H. Hoffmann) 4:18.76 (4) M/M (Dougherty, Schoen, Anderson, Entzi) 4:22.09