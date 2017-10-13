Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Football: Hancock finds edge past CGB

    By Brooke Kern Today at 9:10 p.m.
    Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times1 / 7
    Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times2 / 7
    Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times3 / 7
    Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times4 / 7
    Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times5 / 7
    Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times6 / 7
    Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times7 / 7

    The Hancock Owl football team beat Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 20-14 Friday, Oct. 13 in an afternoon game in Graceville. The Owls held an 8-6 halftime lead after a Kaleb Koehl four-yard run and a Koehl to Tyler Timmerman two-point conversion late in the second quarter.

    Koehl had a 27-yard touchdown run on a fourth down play in the third quarter to go up 14-6 before C-G-B knotted the game at 14-14. Gideon Joos got the one-yard run for the go ahead score and win.

    Explore related topics:sportsprepPrep footballHancockHancock OwlsHancock Owl football
    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    Make sure to keep updated on all things sports on our social media pages.

    Facebook: Morris Sun Tribune

    Twitter: @SunTribSports

    IG: @SunTribSports

    bkern@stevenscountytimes.com
    Advertisement