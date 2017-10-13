Football: Hancock finds edge past CGB
The Hancock Owl football team beat Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 20-14 Friday, Oct. 13 in an afternoon game in Graceville. The Owls held an 8-6 halftime lead after a Kaleb Koehl four-yard run and a Koehl to Tyler Timmerman two-point conversion late in the second quarter.
Koehl had a 27-yard touchdown run on a fourth down play in the third quarter to go up 14-6 before C-G-B knotted the game at 14-14. Gideon Joos got the one-yard run for the go ahead score and win.