Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Volleyball: Hancock closes out regular season

    By Brooke Kern Today at 11:33 a.m.

    Hancock kept the match alive with a win in set three but West Central Area recovered to close it out in four sets on Thursday, Oct. 12 in Barrett. The Knights won 25-16, 25-16, 21-25, 25-17 to improve to 10-10 on the season. The Owls close out the regular season 3-16 overall.

    Hancock's Ashlyn Mattson had five kills and Emma Nelson had 22 digs.

    The Section 6A is seeded by QRF on Friday, Oct. 20 and according to the MSHSL website first playoff game is scheduled for Oct. 23.

    Section 6A-South standings as of Friday, Oct. 13

    West Central Area 3, Hancock 1

    Hancock (3-16).....................16 16 25 17

    West Central Area (10-10).....25 25 21 25

    Hancock

    Serving (aces): Miranda Chamberlain 1, Emma Nelson 1, Lexi Staples 1 ... Set assists: Ashlyn Mattson 4, Chamberlain 2, Morgan Kisgen 5 ... Hitting (kills): Mattson 5, Tess Steiner 4, Nelson 1, Bailey DeSmith 3 ... Blocking (aces): Mattson 1, Steiner 1, Chamberlain 1, DeSmith 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Nelson 22, Mattson 12, Staples 5, Steiner 11

    West Central Area

    Stats not provided

    Explore related topics:sportsprepprep volleyballHancockHancock OwlsHancock Owl volleyball
    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    Make sure to keep updated on all things sports on our social media pages.

    Facebook: Morris Sun Tribune

    Twitter: @SunTribSports

    IG: @SunTribSports

    bkern@stevenscountytimes.com
    Advertisement
    randomness