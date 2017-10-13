Volleyball: Hancock closes out regular season
Hancock kept the match alive with a win in set three but West Central Area recovered to close it out in four sets on Thursday, Oct. 12 in Barrett. The Knights won 25-16, 25-16, 21-25, 25-17 to improve to 10-10 on the season. The Owls close out the regular season 3-16 overall.
Hancock's Ashlyn Mattson had five kills and Emma Nelson had 22 digs.
The Section 6A is seeded by QRF on Friday, Oct. 20 and according to the MSHSL website first playoff game is scheduled for Oct. 23.
West Central Area 3, Hancock 1
Hancock (3-16).....................16 16 25 17
West Central Area (10-10).....25 25 21 25
Hancock
Serving (aces): Miranda Chamberlain 1, Emma Nelson 1, Lexi Staples 1 ... Set assists: Ashlyn Mattson 4, Chamberlain 2, Morgan Kisgen 5 ... Hitting (kills): Mattson 5, Tess Steiner 4, Nelson 1, Bailey DeSmith 3 ... Blocking (aces): Mattson 1, Steiner 1, Chamberlain 1, DeSmith 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Nelson 22, Mattson 12, Staples 5, Steiner 11
West Central Area
Stats not provided