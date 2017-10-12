Swim: Seven first-place finishes pace Gators past Huskers

The three Gator 400-yard freestyle relays swept the top three spots to close out the meet. Shannon Dougherty, Ali Femrite, Hannah Hoffmann, and Michele Stai took first in 4:06.74. The second place relay finished in 4:24.38, and it included Rachel Erickson, Bailey Schoen, Elizabeth Murken, and Julia Kuehne. The team of Natalia Obregon-Ibanez, Makenna Hufford, Miah Roen, and Mara DeRung took third with a time of 4:41.57.

Also sweeping the top three places was the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard freestyle. In the 200 IM, Lacey Entzi (2:29.72), Femrite (2:36.54), and Murken (2:40.78) finished top three. In the 100 free, Stai (1:01.48), Dougherty (1:03.06) and Erickson (1:03.07) out-touched Holdingford competition.

Other first place finishers included the 200-yard medley relay team of Entzi, Julia Hoffmann, Erin Edmunds, and Stai, which clocked a 2:04.81. Entzi claimed first place in the 500-yard freestyle as well with a time of 5:50.44. Stai also had a second first place finish individually with a 27.63 in the 50-yard freestyle. J. Hoffmann finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:19.97.

The Gators travel to Albany Thursday, Oct. 12 for their next meet then host the Section 6A True Team Friday and Saturday, Oct. 13 and 14 in Morris.

Morris/Minnewaska 117, Holdingford 68

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (1) Morris/Minnewaska (Lacey Entzi, Julia Hoffmann, Erin Edmunds, Michele Stai) 2:04.81 (3) M/M (Natalia Obregon-Ibanez, Morgan Steinke, Bailey Schoen, Julia Kuehne) 2:13.2 (5) M/M (MaKenna Thoen, Chloe Anderson, Avery Jorgenson, Meghan Cerney) 2:22.97

200 FREE – (2) Hannah Hoffmann 2:15.94 (3) Shannon Dougherty 2:19.09 (4) Rachel Erickson 2:19.42

200 IM – (1) Entzi 2:29.72 (2) Ali Femrite 2:36.54 (3) Liz Murken 2:40.78

50 FREE – (1) Stai 27.63 (3) Kuehne 28.63 (5) J. Hoffmann 28.73

DIVING – (2) Jaida Hess 144.95 (3) Madison Solvie 137.55 (5) Sara Hoffman 118.8

100 FLY – (2) Femrite 1:09.09 (3) Edmunds 1:10.38 (6) Schoen 1:12.68

100 FREE – (1) Stai 1:01.48 (2) Dougherty 1:03.06 (3) Erickson 1:03.07

500 FREE – (1) Entzi 5:50.44 (3) H. Hoffmann 6:13.12 (6) Murken 6:22.42

200 FREE RELAY – (2) M/M (Femrite, J. Hoffmann, H. Hoffmann, Entzi) 1:51.73 (3) M/M (Dougherty, Erickson, Murken, Kuehne) 1:55.25 (4) M/M (Steinke, Edmunds, Anderson, Mara DeRung) 2:01.4

100 BACK – (2) Schoen 1:10.82 (4) Thoen 1:15.07 (5) Obregon-Ibanez 1:17.9

100 BREAST – (1) J. Hoffmann 1:19.97 (3) Steinke 1:22.04 (4) Edmunds 1:22.47

400 FREE RELAY – (1) M/M (Dougherty, Femrite, H. Hoffmann, Stai) 4:06.74 (2) M/M (Erickson, Schoen, Murken, Kuehne) 4:24.38 (3) M/M (Obregon-Ibanez, Makenna Hufford, Miah Roen, DeRung) 4:41.57