Swim: Seven first-place finishes pace Gators past Huskers
The Morris Area / Chokio-Alberta / Minnewaska Area / Benson / Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Gators defeated visiting Holdingford 117-68 in girls swimming and diving action Tuesday, Oct. 10 in Glenwood. The Gators did so by winning seven events and sweeping the top three spots in three of the seven.
The three Gator 400-yard freestyle relays swept the top three spots to close out the meet. Shannon Dougherty, Ali Femrite, Hannah Hoffmann, and Michele Stai took first in 4:06.74. The second place relay finished in 4:24.38, and it included Rachel Erickson, Bailey Schoen, Elizabeth Murken, and Julia Kuehne. The team of Natalia Obregon-Ibanez, Makenna Hufford, Miah Roen, and Mara DeRung took third with a time of 4:41.57.
Also sweeping the top three places was the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard freestyle. In the 200 IM, Lacey Entzi (2:29.72), Femrite (2:36.54), and Murken (2:40.78) finished top three. In the 100 free, Stai (1:01.48), Dougherty (1:03.06) and Erickson (1:03.07) out-touched Holdingford competition.
Other first place finishers included the 200-yard medley relay team of Entzi, Julia Hoffmann, Erin Edmunds, and Stai, which clocked a 2:04.81. Entzi claimed first place in the 500-yard freestyle as well with a time of 5:50.44. Stai also had a second first place finish individually with a 27.63 in the 50-yard freestyle. J. Hoffmann finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:19.97.
The Gators travel to Albany Thursday, Oct. 12 for their next meet then host the Section 6A True Team Friday and Saturday, Oct. 13 and 14 in Morris.
Morris/Minnewaska 117, Holdingford 68
200 MEDLEY RELAY – (1) Morris/Minnewaska (Lacey Entzi, Julia Hoffmann, Erin Edmunds, Michele Stai) 2:04.81 (3) M/M (Natalia Obregon-Ibanez, Morgan Steinke, Bailey Schoen, Julia Kuehne) 2:13.2 (5) M/M (MaKenna Thoen, Chloe Anderson, Avery Jorgenson, Meghan Cerney) 2:22.97
200 FREE – (2) Hannah Hoffmann 2:15.94 (3) Shannon Dougherty 2:19.09 (4) Rachel Erickson 2:19.42
200 IM – (1) Entzi 2:29.72 (2) Ali Femrite 2:36.54 (3) Liz Murken 2:40.78
50 FREE – (1) Stai 27.63 (3) Kuehne 28.63 (5) J. Hoffmann 28.73
DIVING – (2) Jaida Hess 144.95 (3) Madison Solvie 137.55 (5) Sara Hoffman 118.8
100 FLY – (2) Femrite 1:09.09 (3) Edmunds 1:10.38 (6) Schoen 1:12.68
100 FREE – (1) Stai 1:01.48 (2) Dougherty 1:03.06 (3) Erickson 1:03.07
500 FREE – (1) Entzi 5:50.44 (3) H. Hoffmann 6:13.12 (6) Murken 6:22.42
200 FREE RELAY – (2) M/M (Femrite, J. Hoffmann, H. Hoffmann, Entzi) 1:51.73 (3) M/M (Dougherty, Erickson, Murken, Kuehne) 1:55.25 (4) M/M (Steinke, Edmunds, Anderson, Mara DeRung) 2:01.4
100 BACK – (2) Schoen 1:10.82 (4) Thoen 1:15.07 (5) Obregon-Ibanez 1:17.9
100 BREAST – (1) J. Hoffmann 1:19.97 (3) Steinke 1:22.04 (4) Edmunds 1:22.47
400 FREE RELAY – (1) M/M (Dougherty, Femrite, H. Hoffmann, Stai) 4:06.74 (2) M/M (Erickson, Schoen, Murken, Kuehne) 4:24.38 (3) M/M (Obregon-Ibanez, Makenna Hufford, Miah Roen, DeRung) 4:41.57