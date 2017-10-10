Volleyball: Blackjacks edge Hancock in three

Lydia Aafedt tallied 32 set assists in the center of the Blackjack offense, leading to 12 kills apiece for Avery Bartunek and Mary Bothun.

Hancock was led by three kills by Emma Nelson. She also tallied a team high 13 digs. Ashlyn Mattson had two blocks.

The Owls next travel to West Central Area for their final game of the regular season. The Section 6A is seeded by QRF on Friday, Oct. 20 and the first playoff game is schedule for Oct. 23.

Dawson-Boyd 3, Hancock 0

Hancock................22 23 20

Dawson-Boyd.......25 25 25

Hancock

Serving (aces): Emma Nelson 1, Bailey DeSmith 2 ... Set assists: Ashlyn Mattson 3, Miranda Chamberlain 3 ... Hitting (kills): Mattson 1, Chamberlain 1, Tess Steiner 2, Nelson 3, Kyerra Carter 1 ... Blocking (aces): Mattson 2, Bailey DeSmith 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Nelson 13, Mattson 6, Steiner 10

Dawson-Boyd

Serving (aces): Avery Bartunek 3, Mary Bothun 3, Ashley Borstad 1, Lydia Aafedt 1, Jalynn Popma 2 ... Set assists: Amelia Olson 1, Borstad 1, Aafedt 32, Popma 2, Megan Myers 2 ... Hitting (kills): Bartunek 12, Bothun 12, Hannah Stelter 4, Aafedt 3, Popma 1, Karoline Dahl 7, Myers 1 ... Blocking (aces): Bothun 1, Dahl 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Bothun 5, Olson 12, Borstad 5, Popma 8