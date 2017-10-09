Football: Verndale remains unbeaten against Hancock

Verndale was led by quarterback Mack Jones, who passed for 190 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 131 yards and three scores. Luke Weniger had 163 yards on the ground for the Pirates and also scored twice.

Hancock’s Kaleb Koehl had two passing touchdowns, one to Brandon Kellenberger and one to Tyler Timmerman before his 90-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Hancock will travel to Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Friday, Oct. 13 for an afternoon game. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m.

Verndale 61, Hancock 18

Hancock..........6 6 0 6 – 18

Verndale.........19 12 14 16 – 61