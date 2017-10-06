Swim: Melrose swims past Gators

Entzi finished in first in both the 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle. In the 200-yard freestyle, she clocked a 2:09.51. In the 500-yard freestyle, she finished in 5:44.84.

The Gators had several second place finishes including Bailey Schoen’s 2:35.57 in the 200-yard individual medley, Ali Femrite’s 1:09.89 in the 100-yard butterfly, and Jaida Hess’ 147.1 points in the diving event.

The Gators next host Holdingford at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10 at Minnewaska Area High School in Glenwood.

At Melrose

Team scoring – (1) Melrose 104 (2) Morris / Minnewaska 77

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (3) Morris/Minnewaska (Bailey Schoen, Julia Hoffmann, Erin Edmunds, Michele Stai) 2:06.8 (4) M/M (Natalia Obregon-Ibanez, Morgan Steinke, Elizabeth Murken, Julia Kuehne) 2:16.79 (6) M/M (Danielle Reuss, Alyssa, Klassen, Meghan Cerney, Anna Mello) 2:40.08

200 FREE – (1) Lacey Entzi 2:09.51 (4) Hannah Hoffmann 2:18.23 (6) Rachel Erickson 2:26.77

200 IM – (2) Schoen 2:35.57 (3) Ali Femrite 2:36.85 (6) Murken 2:40.59

50 FREE – (4) Stai 27.78 (5) Kuehne 28.65 (6) J. Hoffmann 28.98

DIVING – (2) Jaida Hess 147.1 (3) Madison Solvie 125.8 (6) Lily Anderson 93.7

100 FLY – (2) Femrite 1:09.89 (3) Edmunds 1:10.12

100 FREE – (4) Stai 1:01.32 (5) Shannon Dougherty 1:02.01 (6) Erickson 1:04.87

500 FREE – (1) Entzi 5:44.84 (5) H. Hoffmann 6:18.83 (6) Murken 6:24.02

200 FREE RELAY – (2) M/M (Femrite, J. Hoffmann, Entzi, Stai) 1:52.96 (4) M/M (Kuehne, Murken, Erickson, H. Hoffmann) 1:56.85 (6) M/M (Steinke, Edmunds, Cerney, Mara DeRung) 2:04.94

100 BACK – (3) Schoen 1:10.04 (5) Dougherty 1:16.52 (6) Obregon-Ibanez 1:19.2

100 BREAST – (1) J. Hoffmann 1:19.72 (2) Steinke 1:22.75 (3) Edmunds 1:22.97

400 FREE RELAY – (1) M/M (Erickson, Femrite, H. Hoffmann, Entzi) 4:11.62 (2) M/M (Dougherty, Schoen, Murken, Obregon-Ibanez) 4:26.8