Volleyball: Owls add tourney win, fall to Warriors

Emma Nelson had 44 digs in the four-game tournament. Tess Steiner had 12 kills, and Ashlyn Mattson had 14 set assists and three blocks.

The Owls fell to 3-13 on the year with a 3-1 loss to Wheaton/Herman-Norcross Tuesday, Oct. 3 in Wheaton and now play host to Dawson-Boyd for senior night on Monday, Oct. 9 in Hancock.

Wheaton/H-N 3, Hancock 1

Hancock (3-13).................16 14 25 23

Wheaton/HN (12-3)............25 25 23 25

Hancock

Serving (aces): Miranda Chamberlain 1, Bailey DeSmith 2, Lexi Staples 1 ... Set assists: Ashlyn Mattson 6 ... Hitting (kills): Mattson 4, Chamberlain 2, Tess Steiner 3, Emma Nelson 2, DeSmith 2, Kyerra Carter 1 ... Blocking (aces): Mattson 2, Steiner 1, DeSmith 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Nelson 25, Mattson 9, Staples 14, Steiner 28, Greta Schaefer 7

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross

Stats not provided