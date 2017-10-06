Search
    Volleyball: Owls add tourney win, fall to Warriors

    By Brooke Kern Today at 10:32 a.m.

    The Hancock Owl volleyball team went 1-3 at the Bertha-Hewitt tournament Saturday, Sept. 30. The Owls defeated Ashby 2-0 and fell to Henning, Parkers Prairie, and Swanville.

    Emma Nelson had 44 digs in the four-game tournament. Tess Steiner had 12 kills, and Ashlyn Mattson had 14 set assists and three blocks.

    The Owls fell to 3-13 on the year with a 3-1 loss to Wheaton/Herman-Norcross Tuesday, Oct. 3 in Wheaton and now play host to Dawson-Boyd for senior night on Monday, Oct. 9 in Hancock.

    Wheaton/H-N 3, Hancock 1

    Hancock (3-13).................16 14 25 23

    Wheaton/HN (12-3)............25 25 23 25

    Hancock

    Serving (aces): Miranda Chamberlain 1, Bailey DeSmith 2, Lexi Staples 1 ... Set assists: Ashlyn Mattson 6 ... Hitting (kills): Mattson 4, Chamberlain 2, Tess Steiner 3, Emma Nelson 2, DeSmith 2, Kyerra Carter 1 ... Blocking (aces): Mattson 2, Steiner 1, DeSmith 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Nelson 25, Mattson 9, Staples 14, Steiner 28, Greta Schaefer 7

    Wheaton/Herman-Norcross

    Stats not provided

    Brooke Kern

