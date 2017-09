Tyler Timmerman finds his way through the blur of Wheaton/Herman-Norcross defenders for a gain Friday, Sept. 29 in Hancock. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times

The Hancock Owl football team closed out homecoming week with a dominating 46-19 win over Wheaton/Herman-Norcross Friday, Sept. 29 in Hancock. The Owls had a 20-0 halftime lead and followed that up with more in the third quarter to improve to 4-1 on the season. Story to be updated.