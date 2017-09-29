Swim: Gators down Litchfield

The Gators now travel to Melrose Tuesday, Oct. 3

Maroon and Gold

The Gators participated in the Maroon and Gold Invitational at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center Saturday, Sept. 23 in Minneapolis. The Gators took points in four events on the day.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Rachel Erickson, Ali Femrite, Hannah Hoffmann, and Lacey Entzi finished in 16th place with a time of 4:14.43.

Julia Hoffmann tied for 13th place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:18.65.

Entzi took 16th in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:08.13.

Jaida Hess scored a 136.05 in the one-meter diving competition. It was good for 16th place.

Vs Litchfield

The Gators defeated Litchfield 93-86 in a dual meet on Tuesday, Sept. 26 in Glenwood. Morris/Minnewaska had several champions as the Gators took first in all but three events: diving, 100-yard butterfly, and 100-yard freestyle. The final three events were exhibitioned, so Litchfield also got the points for 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard breaststroke, and 400-yard freestyle as well.