    Volleyball: Hancock falls to Wolverines

    By Brooke Kern Today at 4:01 p.m.

    C-G-B 3, Hancock 0

    Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley swept Hancock in a Pheasant Conference battle Thursday, Sept. 28. The Owls were in the first set but was swept 25-22, 25-13, 25-16.

    Emma Nelson and Tess Steiner led hitters with five and four kills, respectively. Ashlyn Mattson had eight set assists. Greta Schaefer had 12 digs.

    The Owls travel to Bertha-Hewitt Saturday, Sept. 30 for a tournament then play the Warriors at Wheaton/Herman-Norcross Tuesday, Oct. 3.

    CGB..............25 25 25

    Hancock........22 13 16

    Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley

    Stats not provided

    Hancock

    Serving (aces): Miranda Chamberlain 1 ... Set assists: Ashlyn Mattson 8, Chamberlain 2 ... Hitting (kills): Chamberlain 1, Tess Steiner 4, Emma Nelson 5 ... Blocking (aces): Mattson 2, Steiner 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Nelson 11, Lexi Staples 5, Greta Schefer 12

    Brooke Kern

