Volleyball: Hancock falls to Wolverines

Emma Nelson and Tess Steiner led hitters with five and four kills, respectively. Ashlyn Mattson had eight set assists. Greta Schaefer had 12 digs.

The Owls travel to Bertha-Hewitt Saturday, Sept. 30 for a tournament then play the Warriors at Wheaton/Herman-Norcross Tuesday, Oct. 3.

CGB..............25 25 25

Hancock........22 13 16

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley

Stats not provided

Hancock

Serving (aces): Miranda Chamberlain 1 ... Set assists: Ashlyn Mattson 8, Chamberlain 2 ... Hitting (kills): Chamberlain 1, Tess Steiner 4, Emma Nelson 5 ... Blocking (aces): Mattson 2, Steiner 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Nelson 11, Lexi Staples 5, Greta Schefer 12