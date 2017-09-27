Search
    Hancock announces games at Target Center for 2017-18

    By Brooke Kern Today at 2:20 p.m.
    An interior view of the new scoreboard installed at Target Center, home of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx. The Hancock Owls boys and girls basketball teams will get a chance to play on the court at Target Center during games in January. Photo property of Target Center

    The Hancock School announced Wednesday, Sept. 27 that a girls and boys basketball doubleheader will take place at the Target Center during the 2017-2018 season. The game, between the Owls and Renville County West, will take place on Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

    Hancock Athletic Director Chad Christianson said that head boys coach Cory Bedel gets the credit for being on top of scheduling the games at the venue that also hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx.

    "Cory actually started on it back in June," Christianson said. "We try to do a game there every two or three years."

    The last time the Owls played at the Target Center was against Kimball back in December of 2014.

    Be sure to check out Saturday's Stevens County Times for more on this story.

