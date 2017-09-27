Hancock announces games at Target Center for 2017-18

Hancock Athletic Director Chad Christianson said that head boys coach Cory Bedel gets the credit for being on top of scheduling the games at the venue that also hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx.

"Cory actually started on it back in June," Christianson said. "We try to do a game there every two or three years."

The last time the Owls played at the Target Center was against Kimball back in December of 2014.

Be sure to check out Saturday's Stevens County Times for more on this story.