Volleyball: Owls 1-2 at hosted tournament

Bailey DeSmith and Lexi Staples up to block against YME's Anna McCosh in the opening game of the Hancock tournament Saturday, Sept. 23. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times 1 / 3

Tess Steiner goes up for an uncontested hit during the YME game Saturday, Sept. 23 in Hancock. She led the Owls with two kills in the loss to the Sting. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times 2 / 3