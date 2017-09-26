Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Volleyball: Owls 1-2 at hosted tournament

    By Brooke Kern Today at 10:26 a.m.
    Bailey DeSmith and Lexi Staples up to block against YME's Anna McCosh in the opening game of the Hancock tournament Saturday, Sept. 23. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times1 / 3
    Tess Steiner goes up for an uncontested hit during the YME game Saturday, Sept. 23 in Hancock. She led the Owls with two kills in the loss to the Sting. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times2 / 3
    Emma Nelson goes for a dig during the game against the Sting. She led Hancock with eight in the game. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times3 / 3

    The Hancock Owls went 1-2 at their hosted volleyball tournament on Saturday, Sept. 23 in Hancock. The Owls fell to Yellow Medicine East in the opening round before defeating Hillcrest 2-1. Hancock fell to Hendricks 2-0 to close out the day.

    The Owls host Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Thursday, Sept. 28 for their homecoming game.

    YME 2, Hancock 0

    YME..25 25

    Hancock..14 19

    Ace serves: Bailey DeSmith 1

    Spike Kills: Tess Steiner 2, Emma Nelson 2, Morgan Kisgen 1

    Set Assists: Ashlyn Mattson 2

    Ace Blocks: Ashlyn Mattson 2, tess Steiner 2

    Digs: Tess Steiner 5, Emma Nelson 8, Lexi Staples 5

    Hancock 2, Hillcrest 1

    Hillcrest..21 25 9

    Hancock..25 22 15

    Ace serves: Ashlyn Mattson 2, Bailey DeSmith 1, Lexi Staples 1

    Spike Kills: Tess Steiner 2, Emma Nelson 1, Miranda Chamberlain 1

    Set Assists: Ashlyn Mattson 2, Miranda Chamberlain 1, Morgan Kisgen 1

    Ace Blocks: Bailey DeSmith 2

    Digs: Tess Steiner 12, Emma Nelson 17, Lexi Staples 7, Jenna Kannegiesser 5

    Hendricks 2, Hancock 0

    Hendricks..25 25

    Hancock..11 21

    Ace serves: no one

    Spike Kills: Tess Steiner 1, Bailey DeSmith 1

    Set Assists: Miranda Chamberlain 1, Morgan Kisgen 1

    Ace Blocks: Ashlyn Mattson 2, Tess Steiner 3,

    Digs: Tess Steiner 10, Emma Nelson 18, Ashlyn Mattson 7, Jenna Kannegiesser 9

    Explore related topics:sportsprepprep volleyballHancock OwlsHancockHancock Owl volleyball
    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    Make sure to keep updated on all things sports on our social media pages.

    Facebook: Morris Sun Tribune

    Twitter: @SunTribSports

    IG: @SunTribSports

    bkern@stevenscountytimes.com
    Advertisement
    randomness