Volleyball: Owls 1-2 at hosted tournament
The Hancock Owls went 1-2 at their hosted volleyball tournament on Saturday, Sept. 23 in Hancock. The Owls fell to Yellow Medicine East in the opening round before defeating Hillcrest 2-1. Hancock fell to Hendricks 2-0 to close out the day.
The Owls host Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Thursday, Sept. 28 for their homecoming game.
YME 2, Hancock 0
YME..25 25
Hancock..14 19
Ace serves: Bailey DeSmith 1
Spike Kills: Tess Steiner 2, Emma Nelson 2, Morgan Kisgen 1
Set Assists: Ashlyn Mattson 2
Ace Blocks: Ashlyn Mattson 2, tess Steiner 2
Digs: Tess Steiner 5, Emma Nelson 8, Lexi Staples 5
Hancock 2, Hillcrest 1
Hillcrest..21 25 9
Hancock..25 22 15
Ace serves: Ashlyn Mattson 2, Bailey DeSmith 1, Lexi Staples 1
Spike Kills: Tess Steiner 2, Emma Nelson 1, Miranda Chamberlain 1
Set Assists: Ashlyn Mattson 2, Miranda Chamberlain 1, Morgan Kisgen 1
Ace Blocks: Bailey DeSmith 2
Digs: Tess Steiner 12, Emma Nelson 17, Lexi Staples 7, Jenna Kannegiesser 5
Hendricks 2, Hancock 0
Hendricks..25 25
Hancock..11 21
Ace serves: no one
Spike Kills: Tess Steiner 1, Bailey DeSmith 1
Set Assists: Miranda Chamberlain 1, Morgan Kisgen 1
Ace Blocks: Ashlyn Mattson 2, Tess Steiner 3,
Digs: Tess Steiner 10, Emma Nelson 18, Ashlyn Mattson 7, Jenna Kannegiesser 9