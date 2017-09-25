Football: Koehl, Owls take down Underwood

Kaleb Koehl totaled 456 yards of offense and five touchdowns to pace the Owls to a 34-6 win. Hancock also stout performance from a defense that didn't allow a score until the third quarter.

Noah Kannegiesser caught one touchdown pass and had 134 receiving yards.

Hancock plays host to Wheaton/Herman-Norcross Friday, Sept. 29.

Hancock (3-1) 6 6 22 0 — 34

Underwood (1-3) 0 0 6 0 — 6

H — Noah Kannegiesser 7 pass from Kaleb Koehl (kick failed)

H — Koehl 36 run (conversion failed)

H — Koehl 40 run (Tyler Timmerman run)

H — Daniel Milander 91 yard pass from Koehl (conversion failed)

U — Name not available 70 yard pass (conversion failed)

H — Koehl 61 run (Kannegiesser run)

Hancock

First downs: 19 ... Penalties: 4-11 ... Rushing (Individual and team): Kaleb Koehl 16-213, Tyler Timmerman 7-28. 30-240 ... Passing (Individual and team): Koehl 19-32-243-4. 19-34-243-4 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Noah Kannegiesser 12-134, Daniel Milander 1-91, Timmerman 2-11, Connor Reese 1-7, Bennett Nienhaus 1-5, Zach Flaten 1-1 . 19-243 ... Interceptions: Name not available 1 ... Fumble recoveries: Josh Birr 1, Isaac Nienhaus 1 ... Tackles (solo-assist): Koehl 11-7, Birr 4-3, Gideon Joos 2-3 ... QB sacks: Joos 1

Underwood

First downs: 10 ... Penalties: 4-30 ... Rushing (Individual and team): Brodey Rocholl 20-30, Noah Schleske 2-16, Thomas Noyes 7-14. 37-76 ... Passing (Individual and team): Rocholl 8-16-128-0. 9-17-133-0 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Camen Andrews 2-78, Brandon Barrett 1-25. 9-133 ... Interceptions: Rocholl 2, Nikolas Gardin 1, Winston Heifort 1... Fumble recoveries: None ... Tackles (solo-assist): Noyes 8-1, Daxton Olson 6, Thomas Kaste 3-4 ... QB sacks: None