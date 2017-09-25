Football: Koehl, Owls take down Underwood
Hancock 34, Underwood 6
Kaleb Koehl and the rest of Hancock's offense was on display yet again en route to its third win of the season Friday, Sept. 22 in Underwood.
Kaleb Koehl totaled 456 yards of offense and five touchdowns to pace the Owls to a 34-6 win. Hancock also stout performance from a defense that didn't allow a score until the third quarter.
Noah Kannegiesser caught one touchdown pass and had 134 receiving yards.
Hancock plays host to Wheaton/Herman-Norcross Friday, Sept. 29.
Hancock (3-1) 6 6 22 0 — 34
Underwood (1-3) 0 0 6 0 — 6
H — Noah Kannegiesser 7 pass from Kaleb Koehl (kick failed)
H — Koehl 36 run (conversion failed)
H — Koehl 40 run (Tyler Timmerman run)
H — Daniel Milander 91 yard pass from Koehl (conversion failed)
U — Name not available 70 yard pass (conversion failed)
H — Koehl 61 run (Kannegiesser run)
Hancock
First downs: 19 ... Penalties: 4-11 ... Rushing (Individual and team): Kaleb Koehl 16-213, Tyler Timmerman 7-28. 30-240 ... Passing (Individual and team): Koehl 19-32-243-4. 19-34-243-4 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Noah Kannegiesser 12-134, Daniel Milander 1-91, Timmerman 2-11, Connor Reese 1-7, Bennett Nienhaus 1-5, Zach Flaten 1-1 . 19-243 ... Interceptions: Name not available 1 ... Fumble recoveries: Josh Birr 1, Isaac Nienhaus 1 ... Tackles (solo-assist): Koehl 11-7, Birr 4-3, Gideon Joos 2-3 ... QB sacks: Joos 1
Underwood
First downs: 10 ... Penalties: 4-30 ... Rushing (Individual and team): Brodey Rocholl 20-30, Noah Schleske 2-16, Thomas Noyes 7-14. 37-76 ... Passing (Individual and team): Rocholl 8-16-128-0. 9-17-133-0 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Camen Andrews 2-78, Brandon Barrett 1-25. 9-133 ... Interceptions: Rocholl 2, Nikolas Gardin 1, Winston Heifort 1... Fumble recoveries: None ... Tackles (solo-assist): Noyes 8-1, Daxton Olson 6, Thomas Kaste 3-4 ... QB sacks: None