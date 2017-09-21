Swim: Gators see improved times at Montevideo

Several swimmers improved their times against Montevideo, three in multiple events. Hannah Hoffmann improved in both the 100-yard and 200-yard freestyle events. Morgan Steinke cut time in the 200-yard individual medley and the 200-yard freestyle, and Ali Femrite improve in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard butterfly.

Other swimmers that improved times include Grace Mortenson, Rachel Erickson, Makenna Thoen, Lacey Koubsky, Olivia Edmunds, Lily Anderson, Chloe Anderson, Mekayla Schroeder, Abbie McNally, Alyssa Klassen, and Elizabeth Murken.

The next meet for the squad is the U of M bronze meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center in Minneapolis Saturday, Sept. 23. Then the 3-1 Gators, 1-1 in the conference, continue the dual season playing host to Litchfield on Tuesday, Sept. 26 in Glenwood.