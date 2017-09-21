Football: Owls shutout Comets for second win

“Hillcrest was down inside the 20 three times, once inside the five, and we were able to hold them out,” Christianson said of the defensive effort for the Owls. “Hillcrest has a nice team. They are not real deep, but when they have their nine best out there, they are pretty good. Our defense played well [Friday], a few missed tackles but all and all they played pretty well.”

The Owls were able to hold Hillcrest to a 2-for-12 third down efficiency with only nine total first downs in the game. Still, the Comets had 225 yards of total offense, 156 of those yards coming on the ground.

Offensively, the Owls had 178 passing yards and 142 rushing yards.

“We did a nice job of running the ball and finding open receivers,” Christianson said. “We were able to take advantage of what the defense gave us and move the ball down the field. I thought we left some points on the field, but the guys fought hard all night on both sides of the ball and that’s all you can ask of them.”

Hancock, 2-1, is next scheduled to travel to Underwood Friday, Sept. 22. The Rockets, who went to state in 2015, are currently 1-2 on the season, fresh off a 59-8 loss to Verndale. The game plan is to continue working on the ground attack. Underwood is a passing team, so defense will be key in the game, Christianson said.

“We will continue to work on the run game and tackling. We missed a few tackles [Friday] and missed a few blocks,” Christianson said.

The Owls kickoff against the Rockets at 7 p.m. in Underwood.

Hillcrest

First downs: 9 ... Rushing: 43-156… Passing (com-att-yds-ints): 1-9-62-1… Fumbles lost: 0… Penalties: 2-15

Rushing: Sam Irhke 18-98, Takary Zwiers 12-40, Noah Fischer 10-34, Abraham Burleigh 1-3... Passing: Fischer 1-1-62-0, Zwiers 0-8-0-1 ... Receiving: Irhke 1-62... Interceptions: none ... Fumble recoveries: Fischer 1 ... Tackles (solo-assist): Fischer 5-0, Irhke 4-1, Anthony Panza 4-0... QB sacks: none

Hancock

First downs: 13 … Rushing: 29-142… Passing (com-att-yds-ints): 6-16-178-0… Fumbles lost: 1… Penalties 8-26

No other stats available