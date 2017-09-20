Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Volleyball: Owls fall to 1-7 with road losses

    By Brooke Kern Today at 12:57 p.m.

    Hancock fell to 1-7 on the season with losses to Brandon-Evansville and Ortonville to start this week.

    The Owls now prepare for their hosted tournament on Saturday, Sept. 23. Teams participating include Hendricks, Hillcrest, Lac qui Parle Valley, Minnewaska, Verndale, West Central Area, and Yellow Medicine East.

    Brandon-Evansville 3, Hancock 0

    Brandon/Evansville moved one game above .500 with a 3-0 win over Hancock in Evansville Monday night.

    Hancock (1-6)...........13 16 22

    B-E (7-6)..................25 25 25

    Hancock

    Serving (aces): none ... Set assists: Ashlyn Mattson 2, Miranda Chamberlain 4 ... Hitting (kills): Mattson 1, Tess Steiner 3, Emma Nelson 1, Bailey DeSmith 2, Lexi Staples 1 ... Blocking (aces): Mattson 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Emma Nelson 14, Kyerra Carter 6, Mattson 11, Lexi Staples 12, Steiner 9

    Brandon-Evansville

    Stats not provided

    Ortonville 3, Hancock 0

    Ortonville came away with a straight-set victory over Hancock on Tuesday.

    Emma Nelson led the Owls with five kills and 21 digs.

    Hancock (1-7)................. 18 23 21

    Ortonville (3-7)............... 25 25 25

    Hancock

    Serving (aces): Miranda Chamberlain 2, Tess Steiner 2, Bailey DeSmith 3 ... Set assists: Ashlyn Mattson 6, Chamberlain 4, Tess Steiner 2, DeSmith 2 ... Hitting (kills): Mattson 3, Chamberlain 3, Emma Nelson 5, DeSmith 2, Lexi Staples 1 ... Blocking (aces): Mattson 1, Steiner 1, DeSmith 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Nelson 21, Mattson 8, Staples 6, Steiner 10, Chamberlain

    Ortonville

    Stats not provided

    Explore related topics:sportsprepprep volleyballHancockHancock OwlsHancock Owl volleyball
    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    Make sure to keep updated on all things sports on our social media pages.

    Facebook: Morris Sun Tribune

    Twitter: @SunTribSports

    IG: @SunTribSports

    bkern@stevenscountytimes.com
    Advertisement
    randomness