Volleyball: Owls fall to 1-7 with road losses

Brandon-Evansville 3, Hancock 0

Brandon/Evansville moved one game above .500 with a 3-0 win over Hancock in Evansville Monday night.

Hancock (1-6)...........13 16 22

B-E (7-6)..................25 25 25

Hancock

Serving (aces): none ... Set assists: Ashlyn Mattson 2, Miranda Chamberlain 4 ... Hitting (kills): Mattson 1, Tess Steiner 3, Emma Nelson 1, Bailey DeSmith 2, Lexi Staples 1 ... Blocking (aces): Mattson 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Emma Nelson 14, Kyerra Carter 6, Mattson 11, Lexi Staples 12, Steiner 9

Brandon-Evansville

Stats not provided

Ortonville 3, Hancock 0

Ortonville came away with a straight-set victory over Hancock on Tuesday.

Emma Nelson led the Owls with five kills and 21 digs.

Hancock (1-7)................. 18 23 21

Ortonville (3-7)............... 25 25 25

Hancock

Serving (aces): Miranda Chamberlain 2, Tess Steiner 2, Bailey DeSmith 3 ... Set assists: Ashlyn Mattson 6, Chamberlain 4, Tess Steiner 2, DeSmith 2 ... Hitting (kills): Mattson 3, Chamberlain 3, Emma Nelson 5, DeSmith 2, Lexi Staples 1 ... Blocking (aces): Mattson 1, Steiner 1, DeSmith 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Nelson 21, Mattson 8, Staples 6, Steiner 10, Chamberlain

Ortonville

Stats not provided