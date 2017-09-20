Volleyball: Owls fall to 1-7 with road losses
Hancock fell to 1-7 on the season with losses to Brandon-Evansville and Ortonville to start this week.
The Owls now prepare for their hosted tournament on Saturday, Sept. 23. Teams participating include Hendricks, Hillcrest, Lac qui Parle Valley, Minnewaska, Verndale, West Central Area, and Yellow Medicine East.
Brandon-Evansville 3, Hancock 0
Brandon/Evansville moved one game above .500 with a 3-0 win over Hancock in Evansville Monday night.
Hancock (1-6)...........13 16 22
B-E (7-6)..................25 25 25
Hancock
Serving (aces): none ... Set assists: Ashlyn Mattson 2, Miranda Chamberlain 4 ... Hitting (kills): Mattson 1, Tess Steiner 3, Emma Nelson 1, Bailey DeSmith 2, Lexi Staples 1 ... Blocking (aces): Mattson 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Emma Nelson 14, Kyerra Carter 6, Mattson 11, Lexi Staples 12, Steiner 9
Brandon-Evansville
Stats not provided
Ortonville 3, Hancock 0
Ortonville came away with a straight-set victory over Hancock on Tuesday.
Emma Nelson led the Owls with five kills and 21 digs.
Hancock (1-7)................. 18 23 21
Ortonville (3-7)............... 25 25 25
Hancock
Serving (aces): Miranda Chamberlain 2, Tess Steiner 2, Bailey DeSmith 3 ... Set assists: Ashlyn Mattson 6, Chamberlain 4, Tess Steiner 2, DeSmith 2 ... Hitting (kills): Mattson 3, Chamberlain 3, Emma Nelson 5, DeSmith 2, Lexi Staples 1 ... Blocking (aces): Mattson 1, Steiner 1, DeSmith 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Nelson 21, Mattson 8, Staples 6, Steiner 10, Chamberlain
Ortonville
Stats not provided