Swim: Gators breeze past Cards

The Gator varsity exhibitioned the last four events, giving the points to S-M/V as it’s customary in swimming sportsmanship not to run up the score against a swim program, head coach Linda Hoffmann said.

“I have been there and gone through what she is going through. It takes time and hardwork," Hoffmann said.

Knowing the competition, the Gators mixed up the line up a bit by putting swimmers in new events to see what they could do.

“We wanted to see what they could do and came up with a few more surprises,” Hoffmann said. “You see them practice it in practice, but you don't know what they will do in a meet so it was fun to try [swimmers out in new events]."

Lacey Entzi was a double event winner, winning both the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle.

The Gators added eight more section qualifiers: Michele Stai qualified in both the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke, Ali Femrite in the 500-yard freestyle, Bailey Schoen in the 100-yard butterfly, Elizabeth Murken in the 200-yard freestyle, Julia Hoffmann in the 50-yard freestyle, and Hannah Hoffmann in the 100-yard freestyle.

Several personal bests were clocked at the Staples-Motley meet, Hoffmann said. Three of those personal bests were clocked in varsity events. Rachel Erickson and Audrey Dorweiler both had personal bests in the 200-yard individual medley, finishing in 2:51.65 and 2:52.87, respectively. Makenna Hufford had personal bests in the 200-yard freestyle (2:34.6) and 500-yard freestyle (7:03.6).

“Overall it was a good week, the Gators continue to improve and surprise their coaches with their willingness to work hard and pay close attention to detail,” Hoffmann said. “The divers are improving and learning new dives under first year coach Sarah Scherbring.”

The Gators travel to Montevideo Tuesday, Sept. 19 before participating in an invitational on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

Staples-Motley/Verndale

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (1) Morris/Minnewaska (Bailey Schoen, Julia Hoffmann, Erin Edmunds, Julia Kuehne) 2:05.89 (3) M/M (Unknown, Morgan Steinke, Audrey Dorweiler, Avery Jorgenson) 2:13.85 (5) M/M (Danielle Reuss, Alyssa Klassen, Rachel Erickson, Abbie McNally) 2:31.37

200 FREE – (1) Lacey Entzi 2:12.5 (3) Michele Stai 2:17.7 (4) Hannah Hoffmann 2:19.11 (5) Liz Murken 2:22.44 (6) Makenna Hufford 2:34.6

200 IM – (1) Ali Femrite 2:39.64 (2) Erickson 2:51.65 (3) Dorweiler 2:52.87 (4) Natalia Obregon-Ibanez 2:55.1 (5) Miah Roen 2:55.97 (6) Meghan Cerney 3:14.73

50 FREE – (1) Julia Kuehne 28.57 (2) J. Hoffmann 28.74 (4) Bailey Schoen 29.9

DIVING – (1) Jaida Hess 128.05 (2) Abbie Barsness 102.5 (3) Lily Anderson 74.4

100 FLY – (1) Edmunds 1:12.82 (2) Schoen 1:12.89 (4) Meghan Cerney 1:37.98

100 FREE – (1) Entzi 1:01.11 (2) H. Hoffmann 1:02.32

500 FREE – (2) Femrite 6:29.76 (4) Dorweiler 6:48.02 (5) Miah Roen 6:50.07 (6) Hufford 7:03.6

200 FREE RELAY – (1) M/M (Femrite, J. Hoffmann, H. Hoffmann, Entzi) 1:55.32 (2) M/M (Unknown, Steinke, Kuehne, Murken) 1:55.45 (4) M/M (Mara DeRung, Chloe Anderson, Meghan Cerney, Abbie McNally) 2:09.80

100 BACK – (2) Stai 1:16.13 (3) Erickson 1:19.68 (4) Edmunds 1:20.6

100 BREAST – (2) J. Hoffmann 1:17.57 (3) Steinke 1:22.46 (4) Murken 1:24.93

400 FREE RELAY – (1) M/M (Femrite, H. Hoffmann, Kuehne, Entzi) 4:13.70 (2) M/M (Unknown, Unknown, Schoen, Stai) (4) M/M (Edmunds, Dorweiler, Roen, OBregon-Ibanez) 4:33.89 (6) M/M (Hufford, Anderson, Cerney, McNally) 4:50.61