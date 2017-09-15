Search
    Volleyball: Owls swept twice

    By Brooke Kern Today at 1:56 p.m.
    Senior Emma Nelson spikes the ball over the net against Wheaton/Herman-Norcross Thursday, Sept. 14 in Hancock. Nelson had two kills in the Owl loss. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times

    The Hancock Owl volleyball team fell to 1-5 with two losses to close out the week. The Owls fell on the road to C-G-B Tuesday and against Wheaton/Herman-Norcross Thursday in Hancock.

    Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 3, Hancock 0

    Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley downed Hancock in three sets (25-16, 25-17, 25-9) on Tuesday, Sept. 12 in Graceville.

    Tess Steiner finished with two kills, a block, and 12 digs to lead all three categories. Ashlyn Mattson and Miranda Chamberlain both had ace serves.

    Hancock (1-4)..............16 17 9

    CGB (2-2).....................25 25 25

    Hancock

    Serving (aces): Ashlyn Mattson 1, Miranda Chamberlain 1 ... Set assists: Mattson 2 ... Hitting (kills): Tess Steiner 2, Emma Nelson 1 ... Blocking (aces): Tess Steiner 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Emma Nelson 9, Mattson 5, Lexi Staples 6, Steiner 12

    Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley

    Statistics not provided

    Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 3, Hancock 0

    Wheaton/Herman-Norcross moved to 7-0 on the season with a sweep of Hancock Thursday, Sept. 14 in Hancock. The Owls fell 25-10, 25-21, 25-9.

    Three Owls finished in double digit digs with Lexi Staples leading the category with 16. Tess Steiner had 15 and Ashlyn Mattson finished with 14.

    The Owls travel to Evansville Monday, September 18 to take on the Brandon-Evansville Chargers then travel to Ortonville Tuesday, Sept. 19.

    W/HN (7-0)..................25 25 25

    Hancock (1-5)..............10 21 9

    Wheaton/Herman-Norcross

    Stats not provided

    Hancock

    Serving (aces): Miranda Chamberlain 1 ... Set assists: Ashlyn Mattson 3, Chamberlain 3 ... Hitting (kills): Tess Steiner 3, Emma Nelson 2, Bailey DeSmith 1 ... Blocking (aces): Mattson 1, DeSmith 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Nelson 9, Mattson 14, Lexi Staples 16, Steiner 15

