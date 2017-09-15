Volleyball: Owls swept twice

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 3, Hancock 0

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley downed Hancock in three sets (25-16, 25-17, 25-9) on Tuesday, Sept. 12 in Graceville.

Tess Steiner finished with two kills, a block, and 12 digs to lead all three categories. Ashlyn Mattson and Miranda Chamberlain both had ace serves.

Hancock (1-4)..............16 17 9

CGB (2-2).....................25 25 25

Hancock

Serving (aces): Ashlyn Mattson 1, Miranda Chamberlain 1 ... Set assists: Mattson 2 ... Hitting (kills): Tess Steiner 2, Emma Nelson 1 ... Blocking (aces): Tess Steiner 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Emma Nelson 9, Mattson 5, Lexi Staples 6, Steiner 12

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley

Statistics not provided

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 3, Hancock 0

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross moved to 7-0 on the season with a sweep of Hancock Thursday, Sept. 14 in Hancock. The Owls fell 25-10, 25-21, 25-9.

Three Owls finished in double digit digs with Lexi Staples leading the category with 16. Tess Steiner had 15 and Ashlyn Mattson finished with 14.

The Owls travel to Evansville Monday, September 18 to take on the Brandon-Evansville Chargers then travel to Ortonville Tuesday, Sept. 19.

W/HN (7-0)..................25 25 25

Hancock (1-5)..............10 21 9

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross

Stats not provided

Hancock

Serving (aces): Miranda Chamberlain 1 ... Set assists: Ashlyn Mattson 3, Chamberlain 3 ... Hitting (kills): Tess Steiner 3, Emma Nelson 2, Bailey DeSmith 1 ... Blocking (aces): Mattson 1, DeSmith 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Nelson 9, Mattson 14, Lexi Staples 16, Steiner 15