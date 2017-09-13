Swim: Gators out-touched by Sauk Centre

“We kept it close, typically we get exhibitioned the last 2-3 events,” Hoffmann said. "We came in ready to swim even though we had tough workouts this past week. I was very pleased with their performances as we are continuing work on the details of swimming- starts, turns,and breakouts."

Jaida Hess scored 146 points and achieved section status, Hoffmann said. Julia Kuehne also had another section qualifying time in the 100 freestyle event.

Lacey Entzi won the 200-yard IM and the 100-yard backstroke.

The Gators travel to Staples-Motley Thursday, Sept. 14.

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (2) Morris/Minnewaska (Lacey Entzi, Julia Hoffmann, Erin Edmunds, Michele Stai) 2:04.88 (3) M/M (Bailey Schoen, Morgan Steinke, Audrey Dorweiler, Julia Kuehne) 2:08.48 (6) M/M (natalia Obregon-Ibanez, Avery Jorgenson, Mara DeRung, Abbie McNally) 2:29.05

200 FREE – (3) Hannah Hoffmann 2:18.98 (4) Rachel Erickson 2:19.78 (5) Shannon Dougherty 2:19.84

200 IM – (1) Lacey Entzi 2:31.18 (3) Julia Hoffmann 2:42.94 (4) Liz Murken 2:45.02

50 FREE – (2) Michele Stai 27.08 (3) Julia Kuehne 29.09 (6) Ali Femrite 29.28

DIVING – (2) Jaida Hess 146.35 (2) Madison Solvie 124.05 (6) Claire Reed 94.25

100 FLY – (2) Femrite 1:10.73 (3) Dorweiler 1:11.99 (4) Edmunds 1:12.63

100 FREE – (2) Stai 59.91 (5) Dougherty 1:02.77 (6) Erickson 1:03.79

500 FREE – (4) H. Hoffmann 6:22.54 (5) Murken 6:42.09 (6) Miah Roen 6:53.91

200 FREE RELAY – (2) M/M (Femrite, J. Hoffmann, H. Hoffmann Stai) 1:53.77 (3) M/M (Steinke, Edmunds, Kuehne, Erickson) 1:56.68 (6) M/M (Meghan Cerney, McNally, DeRung, Chloe Anderson) 2:08.39

100 BACK – (1) Entzi 1:08.76 (4) Schoen 1:11.17 (6) Dorweiler 1:15.11

100 BREAST – (2) J. Hoffmann 1:17.83 (3) Steinke 1:21.6 (5) Edmunds 1:23.85

400 FREE RELAY – (2) M/M (Erickson, Femrite, H. Hoffmann, Entzi) 4:11.84 (4) M/M (Dougherty, Schoen, Murken, Dorweiler) 4:21.45 (6) M/M (Cerney, McNally, DeRung, Obregon-Ibanez) 4:49.39