Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Swim: Gators out-touched by Sauk Centre

    By Brooke Kern Today at 5:37 p.m.
    Michele Stai dives into the pool at the beginning of the 50-yard freestyle event for the Morris / Minnewaska Gators against Sauk Centre Tuesday, Sept. 12 in Morris. She took second in the race. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times

    The Morris / Minnewaska Gator girls swimming and diving team kept the meet close with state-ranked Sauk Centre Tuesday, Sept. 12 in Morris. The Gators ended up falling 106-80, but head coach Linda Hoffmann was happy about the Gators’ performance Tuesday night.

    “We kept it close, typically we get exhibitioned the last 2-3 events,” Hoffmann said. "We came in ready to swim even though we had tough workouts this past week. I was very pleased with their performances as we are continuing work on the details of swimming- starts, turns,and breakouts."

    Jaida Hess scored 146 points and achieved section status, Hoffmann said. Julia Kuehne also had another section qualifying time in the 100 freestyle event.

    Lacey Entzi won the 200-yard IM and the 100-yard backstroke.

    The Gators travel to Staples-Motley Thursday, Sept. 14.

    200 MEDLEY RELAY – (2) Morris/Minnewaska (Lacey Entzi, Julia Hoffmann, Erin Edmunds, Michele Stai) 2:04.88 (3) M/M (Bailey Schoen, Morgan Steinke, Audrey Dorweiler, Julia Kuehne) 2:08.48 (6) M/M (natalia Obregon-Ibanez, Avery Jorgenson, Mara DeRung, Abbie McNally) 2:29.05

    200 FREE – (3) Hannah Hoffmann 2:18.98 (4) Rachel Erickson 2:19.78 (5) Shannon Dougherty 2:19.84

    200 IM – (1) Lacey Entzi 2:31.18 (3) Julia Hoffmann 2:42.94 (4) Liz Murken 2:45.02

    50 FREE – (2) Michele Stai 27.08 (3) Julia Kuehne 29.09 (6) Ali Femrite 29.28

    DIVING – (2) Jaida Hess 146.35 (2) Madison Solvie 124.05 (6) Claire Reed 94.25

    100 FLY – (2) Femrite 1:10.73 (3) Dorweiler 1:11.99 (4) Edmunds 1:12.63

    100 FREE – (2) Stai 59.91 (5) Dougherty 1:02.77 (6) Erickson 1:03.79

    500 FREE – (4) H. Hoffmann 6:22.54 (5) Murken 6:42.09 (6) Miah Roen 6:53.91

    200 FREE RELAY – (2) M/M (Femrite, J. Hoffmann, H. Hoffmann Stai) 1:53.77 (3) M/M (Steinke, Edmunds, Kuehne, Erickson) 1:56.68 (6) M/M (Meghan Cerney, McNally, DeRung, Chloe Anderson) 2:08.39

    100 BACK – (1) Entzi 1:08.76 (4) Schoen 1:11.17 (6) Dorweiler 1:15.11

    100 BREAST – (2) J. Hoffmann 1:17.83 (3) Steinke 1:21.6 (5) Edmunds 1:23.85

    400 FREE RELAY – (2) M/M (Erickson, Femrite, H. Hoffmann, Entzi) 4:11.84 (4) M/M (Dougherty, Schoen, Murken, Dorweiler) 4:21.45 (6) M/M (Cerney, McNally, DeRung, Obregon-Ibanez) 4:49.39

    Explore related topics:sportsprepGirl's Swimming and DivingGirls Swimming and DivingMorris/Minnewaska Gators
    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    Make sure to keep updated on all things sports on our social media pages.

    Facebook: Morris Sun Tribune

    Twitter: @SunTribSports

    IG: @SunTribSports

    bkern@stevenscountytimes.com
    Advertisement
    randomness