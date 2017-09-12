Volleyball: Hancock earns first win over Ashby
Hancock won the first two sets and held off an intense comeback from Ashby to take its first win of the season in a five-set battle Monday, Sept. 11 in Hancock.
Tess Steiner and Lexi Staples led the Owls with four kills apiece, but it was defense that proved to be most dominant. Five Owls finished with double-digit digs, including Steiner, who finished with 28.
The Owls travel to Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Tuesday, Sept. 12 then host Wheaton/Herman-Norcross Thursday, Sept. 14.
Hancock 3, Ashby 2
Ashby.................19 23 25 25 8
Hancock..............25 25 17 16 15
Ashby
Stats not provided
Hancock
Serving (aces): Ashlyn Mattson 1 ... Set assists: Mattson 7, Miranda Chamberlain 2, Emma Nelson 1 ... Hitting (kills): Mattson 1, Tess Steiner 4, Emma Nelson 2, Bailey DeSmith 1, Lexi Staples 4 ... Blocking (aces): Mattson 1, Steiner 2, DeSmith 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Nelson 15, Kyerra Carter 19, Mattson 20, Lexi Staples 11, DeSmith 6, Steiner 28, Chamberlain 8