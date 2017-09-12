Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Volleyball: Hancock earns first win over Ashby

    By Brooke Kern Today at 12:58 p.m.

    Hancock won the first two sets and held off an intense comeback from Ashby to take its first win of the season in a five-set battle Monday, Sept. 11 in Hancock.

    Tess Steiner and Lexi Staples led the Owls with four kills apiece, but it was defense that proved to be most dominant. Five Owls finished with double-digit digs, including Steiner, who finished with 28.

    The Owls travel to Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Tuesday, Sept. 12 then host Wheaton/Herman-Norcross Thursday, Sept. 14.

    Hancock 3, Ashby 2

    Ashby.................19 23 25 25 8

    Hancock..............25 25 17 16 15

    Ashby

    Stats not provided

    Hancock

    Serving (aces): Ashlyn Mattson 1 ... Set assists: Mattson 7, Miranda Chamberlain 2, Emma Nelson 1 ... Hitting (kills): Mattson 1, Tess Steiner 4, Emma Nelson 2, Bailey DeSmith 1, Lexi Staples 4 ... Blocking (aces): Mattson 1, Steiner 2, DeSmith 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Nelson 15, Kyerra Carter 19, Mattson 20, Lexi Staples 11, DeSmith 6, Steiner 28, Chamberlain 8

    Explore related topics:sportsprepHancockHancock OwlsHancock Owl volleyballAshby Arrows
    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    Make sure to keep updated on all things sports on our social media pages.

    Facebook: Morris Sun Tribune

    Twitter: @SunTribSports

    IG: @SunTribSports

    bkern@stevenscountytimes.com
    Advertisement
    randomness