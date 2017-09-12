Football: Owls fall in shootout with Rothsay

RELATED: Owl football, Hancock sports photos

Noah Kannegiesser had 118 receiving yards and three touchdowns for the Owls, while Tyler Timmerman caught eight passes for 115 and one touchdown.

Wyatt Curtis had 225 yards on the ground for the Tigers and scored six times in the Rothsay win.

Rothsay improves to 2-0 on the season and Hancock falls to 1-1. The Owls travel to Hillcrest Friday, Sept. 15.

Rothsay 52, Hancock 40

Rothsay (2-0)................20 6 6 16 — 52

Hancock (1-1)................20 6 6 8 — 40

Scoring Plays

R — Wyatt Curtis 11 run (PAT fail)

H — Kaleb Koehl 65 run (Koehl run)

R — Curtis 29 run (PAT fail)

H — Noah Kannegiesser 21 pass from Koehl (Kick fail)

R — Curtis 53 run (Conversion good)

H — Kannegiesser 40 pass from Koehl (PAT fail)

H — Kannegiesser 20 pass from Koehl (PAT fail)

R — Curtis 10 run (Conversion good)

H — Tyler Timmerman 18 pass from Koehl (PAT fail)

R— Landon Lang 1 run (Conversion good)

R — Curtis 1 run (Conversion good)

R — Curtis 7 run (Conversion good)

H — Koehl 5 run (Kannegiesser run)

Rothsay

First downs: 20… Rushing: 64-363… Passing (com-att-yds-ints): 3-6-40-0… Fumbles lost: 0… Penalties: 7-25

Rushing: Curtis 30-225, Jacob Christ 12-60, Lang 7-38, Levi Foss 13-32, Mitchell Fabre 2-4… Passing (com-att-yds-tds): Lang 3-6-40-0… Receiving: Curtis 1-31, Jacob Christ 2-9… Interceptions: Curtis 1… Fumble recoveries: NA… Tackles (solo-assist): Levi Foss 5-0, Mitchell Fabre 4-0, Curtis 3-3… QB sacks: Jacob Christ 1

Hancock

First downs: 20… Rushing: 17-185… Passing (com-att-yds-ints): 17-33-269-1… Fumbles lost: 1… Penalties: 7-13

Rushing: Kaleb Koehl 14-179, Gideon Joos 1-(-2), Rest of Team 2-8… Passing (com-att-yds-tds): Kaleb Koehl 17-33-269-4… Receiving: Kannegiesser 6-118, Tyler Timmerman 8-115, Connor Reese 1-21, Cole Reese 1-8, Zach Flaten 1-7… Interceptions: none… Fumble recoveries: none… Tackles (solo-assist): Koehl 7-9, Joos 6-9, Josh Birr 3-7, Montana Molden 3-5, Dalton Rose 2-9, Harrison Zeltwanger 1-11, Parker Schmidgall 0-6… QB sacks: none