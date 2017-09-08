Search
    Volleyball: Owls swept by WCA

    By Brooke Kern Today at 1:57 p.m.
    Tess Steiner dives for a ball during the conference game against West Central Area Thursday, Sept. 7 in Hancock. Steiner had 17 digs in the 3-0 loss for the Owls. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times

    In prep volleyball action, West Central Area defeated Hancock in three straight sets to earn win No. 2 on the season Thursday, Sept. 7 in Hancock. The Knights won 25-19, 25-18, 25-21.

    Although the Owls took their third straight loss, head coach Steph Flaten liked the intensity she saw out of the Owls Thursday night.

    “We came to play for three games and had a great comeback in game three with a lot of intensity,” Flaten said. “Tess [Steiner] and Ashlyn [Mattson] lit up the net.”

    Tess Steiner led the Owls with six kills, 17 digs,  and a block.

    The Owls play host to Ashby for parent’s night on Monday, Sept. 11 in Hancock, then travel to Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Tuesday, Sept. 12 and host Wheaton/Herman-Norcross Thursday, Sept. 14.

    WCA 3, Hancock 0

    West Central (2-1)...............25 25 25

    Hancock (0-3).....................19 18 21

    West Central Area

    No stats available

    Hancock

    Serving (aces): Bailey DeSmith 1 ... Set assists: Ashlyn Mattson 8, Miranda Chamberlain 1 ... Hitting (kills): Mattson 2, Tess Steiner 6, Emma Nelson 1, Lexi Staples 3 ... Blocking (aces): Steiner 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Nelson 7, Mattson 6, Staples 5, Steiner 17

