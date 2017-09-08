Volleyball: Owls swept by WCA

Although the Owls took their third straight loss, head coach Steph Flaten liked the intensity she saw out of the Owls Thursday night.

“We came to play for three games and had a great comeback in game three with a lot of intensity,” Flaten said. “Tess [Steiner] and Ashlyn [Mattson] lit up the net.”

Tess Steiner led the Owls with six kills, 17 digs, and a block.

The Owls play host to Ashby for parent’s night on Monday, Sept. 11 in Hancock, then travel to Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Tuesday, Sept. 12 and host Wheaton/Herman-Norcross Thursday, Sept. 14.

WCA 3, Hancock 0

West Central (2-1)...............25 25 25

Hancock (0-3).....................19 18 21

West Central Area

No stats available

Hancock

Serving (aces): Bailey DeSmith 1 ... Set assists: Ashlyn Mattson 8, Miranda Chamberlain 1 ... Hitting (kills): Mattson 2, Tess Steiner 6, Emma Nelson 1, Lexi Staples 3 ... Blocking (aces): Steiner 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Nelson 7, Mattson 6, Staples 5, Steiner 17