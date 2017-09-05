Football: Owls shut out Laporte in season opener

“We need to keep working with our offensive and defensive line and really start taking control of the game in the trenches,” Christianson said. “We had a lot of foolish penalties [Friday night] away from the ball that truly had no impact on the play. We need to play more discipline ball and cut down on the mental mistakes.”

The Owls aired it out for 290 yards and five touchdowns, really getting everyone involved, Christianson said.

“We did a pretty nice job [Friday] of spreading the ball around to the open receivers and not just keying in on one person,” Christianson said.

Peyton Rohloff kicked two extra points for the Owls, and the Owl defense held Laporte without a first down the entire game for negative yards of total offense.

Up next for Hancock is Rothsay, which is a run-heavy offense with a strong defense. The game will be won or lost in the trenches, Christianson said.

“We are going to need to win at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and try and turn [Rothsay] into a passing team on offense,” Christianson said. “Depending on how the line does is going to have a huge impact in the game. Can they open up holes offensively for our backs and give our QB time to throw? Can we control the line defensively and close those holes and let our LBs make plays?”

The Owls kickoff against Rothsay at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 in Hancock.

Hancock 62, Laporte 0

No stats available