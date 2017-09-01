Swim: Gators beat Montevideo in dual season opener

Two individuals took first in their respective events for varsity. Julia Hoffmann won the 200-yard IM and 100-yard breaststroke while Lacey Entzi won the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard backstroke.

Liz Murken and Bailey Schoen both qualified for sections in the 200IM.

The diving group was led by newcomer freshmen Jaida Hess, who scored 137 points. Madison Solvie reached 123 points, and Claire Reed dove varsity for the first time as the Gators finished first, second, and fourth place.

“It was a good improvement from the Willmar meet,” Hoffmann said.

The Gators have over a week of before their next meet, which is a home meet against Sauk Centre on Tuesday, Sept. 12 in Morris.

200 MEDLEY RELAY - (1) Morris/Minnewaska (Lacey Entzi, Julia Hoffmann, Erin Edmunds, Michele Stai) 2:37.72 (3) M/M (Bailey Schoen, Morgan Steinke, Audrey Dorweiler, Liz Murken) 2:39.01 (5) M/M (Natalia Obregon-Ibanez, Avery Jorgenson, Meghan Cerney, Abbie McNally) 2:48.57

200 FREE - (2) Hannah Hoffmann 2:19.39 (3) Shannon Dougherty 2:21.63 (6) Rachel Erickson 3:03.14

200 IM - (1) J. Hoffmann 2:39.62 (2) Schoen 2:43.69 (3) Murken 2:43.72

50 FREE - (2) Stai 27.41 (3) Ali Femrite 28.17 (4) Steinke 29.08

DIVING - (1) Jaida Hess 137.85 (2) Madi Solvie 125.15 (4) Claire Reed 85.65

100 FLY - (1) Entzi 1:08.93 (3) Dorweiler 1:12.51 (5) Edmunds 1:13.33

100 FREE - (1) Stai 1:02.58 (2) Femrite 1:03.01 (3) Erickson 1:03.83

500 FREE - (2) H. Hoffmann 6:27.03 (3) Dougherty 6:40.47 (4) Murken 6:40.63

200 FREE RELAY - (2) M/M (Femrite, J. Hoffmann, H. Hoffmann, Stai) 1:52.26 (3) M/M (Steinke, Edmunds, Murken, Erickson) 1:57.55 (4) M/M (Reed, Jorgenson, Cerney, Mara DeRung) 2:09.18

100 BACK - (1) Entzi 1:08.09 (2) Schoen 1:13.14 (3) Dorweiler 1:14.07

100 BREAST - (1) J. Hoffmann 1:17.39 (2) Steinke 1:21.29 (3) Edmunds 1:24.61

400 FREE RELAY - (1) M/M (Femrite, Erickson, H. Hoffmann, Entzi) 4:13.20 (3) M/M Dorweiler, Dougherty, Obregon-Ibanez, Schoen) 4:29.52 (4) M/M (DeTung, McNally, Miah Roen, Makenna Hufford) 4:51.29