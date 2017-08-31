Search
    Volleyball: Owls fall in four to Ortonville

    By Brooke Kern on Aug 31, 2017 at 9:14 p.m.
    Ashlyn Mattson goes up for the attack against Ortonville on Thursday, Aug. 31 in Hancock. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times1 / 2
    Tess Steiner attacks the ball at the net for Hancock during the Pheasant Conference home opener against the Ortonville Trojans Thursday, Aug. 31 in Hancock. Steiner had a kill, a block, an ace, and team high 17 digs in the 3-1 loss for the Owls. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times2 / 2

    Emma Nelson had two ace serves against Ortonville Thursday. Brooke Kern / Stevens County TimesThe Ortonville Trojans handed Hancock its second straight loss of the season for the Owl home opener on Thursday, Aug. 31 in Hancock. The Owls came out on fire, taking the first set 25-13, but Ortonville went on to win the next three to win 3-1.

    Defensively, four Owls finished with 10-plus digs. Leading the category was Tess Steiner, who finished with 17 digs. Ashlyn Mattson had 14, Emma Nelson 13, and Lexi Staples finished with 10 digs.

    The Owls play host to West Central Area next Thursday, Sept. 7 in Hancock.

    Hancock (0-2)..........25 14 12 21

    Ortonville (1-1).........13 25 25 25

    Ortonville

    No stats provided

    Hancock

    Serve Aces: Emma Nelson 2, Ashlyn Mattson 1, Tess Steiner 1… Kills: Ashlyn Mattson 1, Tess Steiner 1, Bailey DeSmith 1, Lexi Staples 1… Blocks: Ashlyn Mattson 1, Tess Steiner 1… Set Assists: Emma Nelson 2, Ashlyn Mattson 1… Digs: Tess Steiner 17, Ashlyn Mattson 14, Emma Nelson 13, Lexi Staples 10, Kyerra Carter 7, Miranda Chamberlain 7

