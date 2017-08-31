Volleyball: Owls fall in four to Ortonville

Defensively, four Owls finished with 10-plus digs. Leading the category was Tess Steiner, who finished with 17 digs. Ashlyn Mattson had 14, Emma Nelson 13, and Lexi Staples finished with 10 digs.

The Owls play host to West Central Area next Thursday, Sept. 7 in Hancock.

Hancock (0-2)..........25 14 12 21

Ortonville (1-1).........13 25 25 25

Ortonville

No stats provided

Hancock

Serve Aces: Emma Nelson 2, Ashlyn Mattson 1, Tess Steiner 1… Kills: Ashlyn Mattson 1, Tess Steiner 1, Bailey DeSmith 1, Lexi Staples 1… Blocks: Ashlyn Mattson 1, Tess Steiner 1… Set Assists: Emma Nelson 2, Ashlyn Mattson 1… Digs: Tess Steiner 17, Ashlyn Mattson 14, Emma Nelson 13, Lexi Staples 10, Kyerra Carter 7, Miranda Chamberlain 7