    Volleyball: Owls fall to Henning in season opener

    By Brooke Kern on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:25 p.m.

    The Hancock Owl volleyball team opened up the season on the road at Henning Tuesday, Aug. 29. The Owls came home with a loss, being swept by Henning 25-7, 25-21, 25-6.

    Emma Nelson led the Owls in kills with three. She also led in digs with eight.

    Hancock opens up the home season against Ortonville Thursday, Aug. 31 in Hancock.

    Henning 3, Hancock 0

    Game scores: 25-7, 25-21, 25-6

    Serving aces: Miranda Chamberlain 1

    Kills: Emma Nelson 3, Tess Steiner 1, Bailey DeSmith 1

    Blocks: Miranda Chamberlain-1

    Set assists: Miranda Chamberlain 3, Ashlyn Mattson 2

    Digs: Emma Nelson 8, Ashlyn Mattson 6, Tess Steiner 5

    Brooke Kern

