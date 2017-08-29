Volleyball: Owls fall to Henning in season opener

Emma Nelson led the Owls in kills with three. She also led in digs with eight.

Hancock opens up the home season against Ortonville Thursday, Aug. 31 in Hancock.

Henning 3, Hancock 0

Game scores: 25-7, 25-21, 25-6

Serving aces: Miranda Chamberlain 1

Kills: Emma Nelson 3, Tess Steiner 1, Bailey DeSmith 1

Blocks: Miranda Chamberlain-1

Set assists: Miranda Chamberlain 3, Ashlyn Mattson 2

Digs: Emma Nelson 8, Ashlyn Mattson 6, Tess Steiner 5